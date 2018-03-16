Log in
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

03/16/2018 | 11:48am CET

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Date: 16 March 2018

Name of applicant: BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return: From: 1 September  2017 To: 28 February 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 19,272,125
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 19,272,125

   

Name of contact: Caroline Driscoll
Telephone number of contact: 020 7743 2427

© PRNewswire 2018
