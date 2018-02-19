Log in
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME
02/19 01:05:51 pm
163.36 GBp   -0.69%
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

02/19/2018 | 12:51pm CET

PR Newswire

London, February 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 16 February 2018 were:

166.94p  Capital only
168.49p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the
Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are
held in treasury.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:50:08 UTC.

