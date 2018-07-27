Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 07/27 03:40:33 pm
171.0000 GBp   +0.59%
BlackRock North American Income : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

07/27/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

PR Newswire

London, July 27 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 26 July 2018 were:

177.97p  Capital only
179.18p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the
Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are
held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:26:01 UTC
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME4.62%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC14.21%1 395
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS4.13%1 057
DRAPER ESPRIT53.26%805
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%396
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP9.30%155
