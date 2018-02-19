Log in
BlackRock Smaller Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/19/2018 | 12:46pm CET

PR Newswire

London, February 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 16 February 2018 were:

1469.45p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1462.99p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1488.87p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1482.41p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:45:08 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas R. L. Fry Chairman
Robert Sinclair Robertson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Caroline Mary Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael William Peacock Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Platts-Martin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC1.92%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%997
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%129
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%108
