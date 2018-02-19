Log in
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (THRG)
02/19 01:02:12 pm
476.5000 GBp   -0.73%
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

02/19/2018 | 12:46pm CET

PR Newswire

London, February 16 

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 16 February 2018 were:

540.60p  Capital only
548.84p  Including current year income
540.60p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
548.84p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 11:45:08 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Chairman
Simon Delaval Beart Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric St. Clair Stobart Independent Non-Executive Director
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Loudon Greenlees Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC-1.57%485
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%997
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%129
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%108
