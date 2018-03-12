Blackstone : Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) announced today that
it acquired the Canyon Industrial Portfolio, a 22-million square foot
portfolio of industrial assets, for approximately $1.8 billion.
The Canyon Industrial Portfolio is comprised of 146 last-mile infill
warehouses and distribution buildings with major concentrations in
Chicago, Dallas, Baltimore/Washington D.C., Los Angeles/Inland Empire
and South/Central Florida. The assets are of high physical quality and
in attractive locations, and the portfolio features a strong,
creditworthy tenant mix, including Amazon, FedEx, DHL, Coca-Cola, Fiat
Chrysler and the U.S. Government.
"The Canyon transaction exemplifies BREIT's focus on real estate asset
classes and geographic markets with attractive fundamentals. BREIT’s
portfolio, with its emphasis on stable, income-producing warehouse and
apartment assets, is well positioned to benefit from continued tailwinds
in these sectors," said A.J. Agarwal, President of BREIT, and Head of
U.S. Core+ Real Estate, Blackstone.
With the closing of this acquisition, BREIT’s portfolio totals $7
billion in gross asset value across 272 assets primarily concentrated in
33-million square feet of industrial assets and 17,200 multifamily
apartments, with modest exposure to select-service hotels and
grocery-anchored shopping centers.
About BREIT
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. is a perpetual-life, monthly
NAV REIT that seeks to invest in stabilized income-generating U.S.
commercial real estate across the key property types, including
multifamily, industrial, retail and hotel assets, and to a lesser extent
in real estate-related securities. BREIT is externally managed by BX
REIT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is
available at www.breit.com.
About Blackstone
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is one of the world’s leading investment firms.
Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value
for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in
which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and
flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone’s asset
management businesses, with over $430 billion in assets under
management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real
estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets
and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is
available at www.blackstone.com.
Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning
of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect BREIT’s current
views with respect to, among other things, BREIT’s operations and
financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements
by the use of words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,”
“expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,”
“approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,”
“anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable
words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that
could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those
indicated in these statements. BREIT believes these factors include but
are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk
Factors” in its Registration Statement on Form S-11 (File No.
333-213043) and in BREIT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2016, as such factors may be updated from time to time in
its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read
in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in
the filings. BREIT assumes no obligation to update or supplement
forward‐looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent
events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006233/en/