Blackstone : to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Rockpoint Group, L.L.C. (Rockpoint) announced
today that Blackstone’s Strategic Capital Holdings Fund has acquired a
passive, minority equity stake in Rockpoint, a Boston-based global real
estate investment management firm. Terms of the transaction were not
disclosed.
Rockpoint co-founder Bill Walton said: "This permanent capital
investment by Blackstone is a testament to our team and investment
programs. It will further strengthen our firm while preserving its
entrepreneurial culture.”
Rockpoint co-founder Keith Gelb added: “We have great respect for
Blackstone’s business and the brand it has established across asset
classes. Our firms share a strong commitment to excellence and
integrity. We look forward to having Blackstone as a partner.”
Blackstone’s Strategic Capital Holdings Fund, a permanent capital
vehicle which specializes in acquiring long term interests in leading
alternative asset managers, is managed by Blackstone Alternative Asset
Management (BAAM), the firm’s hedge fund solutions business.
Scott Soussa, Head of BAAM’s Strategic Capital Group, said: “We are
delighted Rockpoint chose Blackstone as its strategic partner.
Rockpoint’s record of success, experienced team of professionals,
extensive industry relationships and disciplined fundamental value
investment approach set the firm apart and make this an especially
exciting investment opportunity for Blackstone.”
Jon Gray, Blackstone President and COO, added: “Blackstone’s real estate
business has had the privilege of working alongside Rockpoint on a
number of debt and equity transactions over the years. It is an
extraordinarily high-quality and high-integrity investment firm.”
Evercore served as financial advisor to Rockpoint. Kirkland & Ellis LLP
served as legal counsel to Blackstone and Simpson Thacher served as
legal counsel to Rockpoint.
About Blackstone
Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to
create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors,
the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do
this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help
companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with over
$430 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles
focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity,
non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a
global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com.
About Rockpoint
Rockpoint Group, L.L.C. (Rockpoint) is a real estate private equity firm
and Registered Investment Adviser with its headquarters in Boston and
with additional primary offices in San Francisco and Dallas. Rockpoint
employs a fundamental value approach to investing and focuses on select
product types located primarily in major coastal markets in the United
States. Rockpoint utilizes a consistent strategy across distinct return
profiles through its opportunistic and growth and income investment
programs. Rockpoint focuses on acquiring assets with intrinsic long-term
value, at attractive prices relative to replacement cost and stabilized
cash flows, and with particular emphasis on value creation opportunities
and complex situations. Since 1994, Rockpoint’s co-founders with others
have sponsored 13 commingled funds and related co-investment vehicles
through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm. In total, they have raised
approximately $19 billion in capital commitments and invested or
committed to invest in 406 transactions with a total peak capitalization
in excess of $54 billion (inclusive of fund equity, co-investor equity
and debt).
