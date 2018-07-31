Blackstone to Sell Stake in Phoenix Tower to John Hancock

By Colin Kellaher



Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) on Tuesday said funds managed by its Blackstone Tactical Opportunities investment platform agreed to sell a minority stake in wireless tower operator Phoenix Tower International to John Hancock for an undisclosed amount.

John Hancock, part of Toronto financial-services company Manulife Financial Corp, is acquiring the stake through John Hancock Life Insurance Co. and John Hancock Infrastructure Fund GP, a private-equity fund with about $2 billion of committed capital.

Phoenix Tower manages more than 3,500 owned sites, including sites under contract, and another 2,500 sites under marketing rights agreements. The company on Monday announced a deal to buy Teletorres del Caribe, with a portfolio of 1,049 sites in the Dominican Republic, from Altice Europe for $170 million.

Private-equity firm Blackstone invested in Phoenix Tower in 2014.

