Blackstone to Sell Stake in Phoenix Tower to John Hancock

07/31/2018 | 06:05pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) on Tuesday said funds managed by its Blackstone Tactical Opportunities investment platform agreed to sell a minority stake in wireless tower operator Phoenix Tower International to John Hancock for an undisclosed amount.

John Hancock, part of Toronto financial-services company Manulife Financial Corp, is acquiring the stake through John Hancock Life Insurance Co. and John Hancock Infrastructure Fund GP, a private-equity fund with about $2 billion of committed capital.

Phoenix Tower manages more than 3,500 owned sites, including sites under contract, and another 2,500 sites under marketing rights agreements. The company on Monday announced a deal to buy Teletorres del Caribe, with a portfolio of 1,049 sites in the Dominican Republic, from Altice Europe for $170 million.

Private-equity firm Blackstone invested in Phoenix Tower in 2014.

Write to Colin Kellaher at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE EUROPE 3.18% 2.852 Delayed Quote.-68.40%
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -0.23% 34.865 Delayed Quote.9.18%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP --End-of-day quote.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. 0.54% 24.01 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. -0.90% 143.3 End-of-day quote.-12.35%
