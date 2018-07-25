Log in
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC (BXMT)

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC (BXMT)
  Report  
07/24 10:02:02 pm
32.71 USD   +0.21%
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc : Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

07/25/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. Class A (NYSE: BXMT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 25, 2018 at 10:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2920

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company?s profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what?s trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 357 M
EBIT 2018 268 M
Net income 2018 265 M
Debt 2018 4 182 M
Yield 2018 7,61%
P/E ratio 2018 13,60
P/E ratio 2019 12,89
EV / Sales 2018 21,6x
EV / Sales 2019 20,3x
Capitalization 3 531 M
Chart BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Plavin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. Nash Executive Chairman
Anthony F. Marone CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & MD
Martin Lee Edelman Independent Director
Henry N. Nassau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC1.65%3 531
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.86%12 119
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP-5.10%8 054
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP3.52%6 222
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.4.22%5 837
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.95%3 526
