Two Shields Investments : Increases Interest in Cobalt Blue Holdings to 49%

Increases Interest in Cobalt Blue Holdings to 49%

Two Shields Investments Plc, the AIM-quoted investing company, is pleased to announce that, following the acquisition on 7 August 2018 of an additional 24% share capital interest to add to its 25% share capital holding acquired in November 2017, it now owns 49% of the share capital of Cobalt Blue Holdings Inc ("CBH").

The additional investment in CBH, which holds a strategic licence position in a region of the Republic of Cameroon known to hold world class cobalt deposits, is in line with TSI's focus on investing in fast-moving, disruptive markets such as technology metals, specifically lithium and cobalt, cybersecurity and e-commerce.

· TSI on 7 August 2018 entered into a revised acquisition and shareholders' agreement with Cobalt Blue Associates Inc ("CBA") and CBH to take its share capital interest in CBH from 25% to 49%

· The acquisition of an additional 24% of the issued share capital of CBH from CBA is for a reduced purchase price of US$200,000 cash (previously US$800,000) (the "Acquisition") and has been completed following the expiry of the call option, terms of which are further detailed in the announcement on 30 November 2017

· CBH holds 4 prospecting licences and 2 prospecting licence applications in a region with a precedent of significant cobalt mineralisation

· CBH's 4 granted prospecting licences lie contiguous to the world class Nkamouna and Mada deposits where previous studies have indicated a total 59.8 million tonnes (Mt) grading an average of 0.24% cobalt, 0.68% nickel and 1.37% manganese

· Following the Acquisition the share capital of CBH is held 49% by TSI and 51% by CBA

Charlie Wood, Chairman, said, "Our conﬁdence in the potential of CBH's cobalt licences underpins our decision to increase our stake in CBH to 49%. The excellent regional geology, along with its proven potential for high grade cobalt mineralisation, is highly encouraging, as are early stage exploration results which are indicative of signiﬁcant similarities between CBH's licences and the proven resources of nearby world class deposits.

"Increasing our interest in CBH is in line with Two Shields' investment mandate to provide shareholders with exposure to high quality battery metals and technology plays, all of which oﬀer signiﬁcant re-rating potential. The CBH investment is also highly complementary to our lithium interests in Mali and Niger. I look forward to updating shareholders on activity across our investment portfolio, which also includes leading cybersecurity solutions provider Brandshield and innovative social e-commerce platform WeShop, throughout the rest of the year, as we remain focused on generating significant value for our shareholders."

CBH Financials

Cobalt Blue Holdings Inc ("CBH") was incorporated on 16 October 2017 as a BVI Business Company with Company Number 1957972. CBH has share capital of US$2,000 representing net assets of US$2,000 and has not traded in the period.

Notes to Editors:

Two Shields Investments Plc is an investing company, quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, with a strategy focused on identifying and investing in opportunities in mineral exploration and mining and also Digital Assets, ﬁnancial technologies and other technologies applicable to, or involved in, the blockchain space. The Company has an experienced Board of Directors with a proven pedigree in the acquisition, development & sale of projects and creating value for shareholders. The investment mandate covers unquoted and quoted businesses, as well as direct project investment.

The Company currently has investments in a number of companies which provide exposure to commodities which are relevant to the rapidly growing technology metal sector, including lithium, cobalt and nickel, as well as strategic positions in a geoscience consultancy and a leading international company in the online brand protection, anti-counterfeiting and anti-fraud sector which has developed the one of the most comprehensive systems using AI powered cyber intelligence systems and is developing its proprietary blockchain-based platform for anti-fraud purposes.

