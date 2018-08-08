Two Shields Investments : Sale of TSI's 49% Interest in Cobalt Blue Holdings

RNS Number : 1626X

Two Shields Investments PLC 08 August 2018

Two Shields Investments Plc / EPIC: TSI / Market: AIM

8 August 2018

Two Shields Investments Plc ("Two Shields" "TSI" or the "Company") African Battery Metals plc acquires TSI's 49% share capital interest in Cobalt Blue Holdings Inc

Highlights

· On 8 August 2018 TSI conditionally sold its 49% share capital interest in Cobalt Blue Holdings Inc ("CBH") for a c11.26% interest in AIM quoted African Battery Metals plc ("ABM")

· Continued exposure to future development of CBH's highly prospective cobalt licences in Cameroon

· TSI gains exposure to ABM's growing portfolio of technology metals licences which includes: o cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo o L izetta II chrome, nickel, cobalt exploration licence in Côte d' Ivoire via its acquisition of Regent Resources Interests Corp. ("RRIC")

· Provides exposure to ABM's strengthened Board and shareholder base which will include leading industry professionals Stephen Dattels and Ian Stalker from RRIC, who have a track record of building high value resource companies

Two Shields, the AIM-quoted investing company, is pleased to announce that AIM quoted African Battery Metals plc ("ABM") has conditionally agreed to acquire TSI's 49% share capital interest in Cobalt Blue Holdings Inc ("CBH") in an all-share transaction by the issue of 15,195,826 new ordinary shares (the "Consideration Shares") which values TSI's stake in CBH at £493,864.35 , based on ABM's deemed closing share price on 7 August 2018 of 3.25 pence per ordinary share (the "TSI Acquisition"). The deemed closing price takes account of the capital consolidation by ABM pursuant to which every 100 existing ordinary shares in ABM on 7 August 2018 will be consolidated into 1 new ordinary share and the revised share capital will be admitted to trading on AIM on 14 August 2018. As part of the same transaction, ABM is also conditionally acquiring the remaining 51% of CBH owned by Cobalt Blue Associates Inc ("CBA") on the same terms (the "CBA Acquisition"). The terms of the TSI Acquisition and the CBA Acquisition (together being the "Acquisition") are documented in a share purchase agreement between TSI, CBA and ABM.

ABM has also today announced it is acquiring highly prospective cobalt-nickel exploration assets in Cote d'Ivoire held by Regent Resources Interests Corp. ("RRIC") in an all-share transaction.

These acquisitions are conditional upon, inter alia:

· approval of ABM's shareholders in a general meeting scheduled for 23 August 2018;

· both the Acquisition and the RRIC acquisition completing (together the "Transactions"); and

· admission to trading on AIM of the consideration shares to be issued to each of TSI, CBA and RRIC pursuant to the terms of the Transactions.

Completion is expected on 29 August 2018.

As part of the Transactions TSI will be party to: · a 12 month lock in, followed by a 12 month orderly market obligation, with respect to the Consideration Shares; and · a relationship agreement with respect to the operation and governance of ABM following completion of the

Transactions.

CBH holds four prospecting licences and two prospecting licence applications in the Republic of Cameroon, all of which are located in a region highly prospective for cobalt and associated minerals. The four granted prospecting licences are contiguous to the world class Nkamouna and Mada deposits in the Haut-Nyong divisions, where previous studies indicated a total 59.8 million tonnes (Mt) grading an average of 0.24% cobalt, 0.68% nickel and 1.37% manganese. CBH's exclusive exploration licences have an initial period of three years and may be renewed up to three times, for a maximum period of two years each.

ABM is a London quoted, Africa focused, resource company exploring for the key metals used in next generation batteries that fuel the new electric vehicle revolution. Led by a management team with a proven track record in mineral exploration and development, ABM has a rapid development strategy in place to become a signiﬁcant explorer, developer and ultimately producer of battery metals. The Acquisition enables TSI's shareholders to beneﬁt from the continued exposure to CBH's licences as these are progressed up the development curve, as well as to other projects within ABM's growing portfolio of licences. This includes cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo and cobalt-nickel exploration assets in Cote d'Ivoire held by RRIC, the acquisition of which ABM announced today alongside CBH.

RRIC holds an irrevocable right to acquire 70% of the 380 sq km Lizetta II chrome, nickel, cobalt exploration licence

("Lizetta-II") in Côte d' Ivoire. Historical data shows anomalous concentrations of nickel, cobalt and chromite mineralisation in the ultramaﬁc rocks of the Marabadiassa-Alekro area. An independent assessment commissioned by RRIC conﬁrmed the potential to host mineralisation of economic potential. Soil samples were collected by the independent consultant grading up to 0.25% cobalt and 0.75% nickel with chrome of up to 1%. The follow-up phase would be extensive drilling to allow the deﬁnition of a JORC/NI 43-101 code compliant Resource. RRIC is a 100% owned subsidiary of Regent Resources Capital Corporation ("RRCC"), which was founded by Stephen Dattels and Mike Beck who have founded and sold several AIM mining companies including Uramin, Oriel Resources and Caledon Resources. A key member of the management team is Ian Stalker who is currently CEO of two energy metals companies LSC Lithium Corporation and Plateau Energy Metals Inc.

In the year ended 30 September 2017, which was prior to the Company changing its strategy and team to focus on investing in battery metal projects in Africa, ABM reported an audited loss of £3.945 million. The net asset value of ABM at 30 September 2017 was £5.426 million.

Charlie Wood, Chairman, said, "The acquisition of Cobalt Blue Holdings by African Battery Metals is testament to the attractiveness and perceived potential of CBH's licences. As the Acquisition is an all share transaction, Two Shields will still have exposure to these highly prospective Cameroonian licences, including potential upside from any future value realisation activity. At the same time, Two Shields gains exposure to ABM's existing projects and others it plans to acquire which, thanks to ABM's strategy to build a leading battery metals development company, neatly ﬁt with our own investment focus on technology metals.

"Importantly, the future development of CBH's assets shall beneﬁt from ABM's highly experienced and qualiﬁed team and we look forward to closely monitoring their progress as these and other assets within their portfolio are advanced. Elsewhere, activity is underway across our dual-focused investment portfolio, and as a result shareholders can expect much newsﬂow over the coming months. This will include drilling and upcoming results at our highly prospective lithium assets; as well as progress updates from the cyber-technology arm of our portfolio, including global cybersecurity company Brandshield and innovative social e-commerce platform WeShop."

**Ends**

For further information please visit https://twoshields.co.uk/ or contact:

236 Neil Baldwin/AndrewSpark Advisory Partners+44(0)203 368 Emmott Limited 3554 Charlie Wood

Two Shields Investments Plc +44 (0)207 1177

(Nominated Adviser)

Nick Emerson SI Capital Ltd (Broker) Frank Buhagiar/GabySt Brides Partners Ltd Jenner

+44 (0)1483 413500

+44 (0)207 1177

236

Notes to Editors:

Two Shields Investments Plc is an investing company, quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, with a strategy focused on identifying and investing in opportunities in mineral exploration and mining and also Digital Assets, ﬁnancial technologies and other technologies applicable to, or involved in, the blockchain space. The Company has an experienced Board of Directors with a proven pedigree in the acquisition, development & sale of projects and creating value for shareholders. The investment mandate covers unquoted and quoted businesses, as well as direct project investment.

The Company currently has investments in a number of companies which provide exposure to commodities which are relevant to the rapidly growing technology metal sector, including lithium, cobalt and nickel, as well as strategic positions in a geoscience consultancy and a leading international company in the online brand protection, anti-counterfeiting and anti-fraud sector which has developed the one of the most comprehensive systems using AI powered cyber intelligence systems and is developing its proprietary blockchain-based platform for anti-fraud purposes.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

END

DISPPMATMBMMMTP