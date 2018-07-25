Log in
BLOM ENER (BE)
Bloom Energy : Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

07/25/2018 | 09:08am CEST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 18,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share.  The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2018 under the symbol "BE."  The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bloom Energy has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,700,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, KeyBanc Capital Markets and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as book-running managers. Baird, Cowen, HSBC, Oppenheimer & Co. and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.

The offering is made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, at (866) 803-9204, or email: [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloom-energy-corporation-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-300686209.html

SOURCE Bloom Energy


© PRNewswire 2018
