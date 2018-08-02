Log in
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC (APRN)

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC (APRN)
08/02 04:35:03 pm
1.965 USD   -18.80%
Blue Apron shares sink as customers ditch its meal-kits

08/02/2018 | 04:26pm CEST
The logo of Blue Apron is shown on a large sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's IPO in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc slumped over 23 percent on Thursday after the meal-kit delivery company's second-quarter revenue came in below estimates as fewer customers signed up for its service.

Blue Apron said its customers, or the total number of individuals who have paid for at least one order from its service, decreased 24 percent during the quarter.

The number of orders also slipped about 23 percent.

The independent meal-kit industry has been rattled by increasing competition not only from peers like HelloFresh, but grocers, who are selling their own ready-to-eat meals. Amazon.com Inc also recently launched its own grocery service and also began selling meal kits.

Blue Apron, which went public in late June last year, said its revenue fell to $179.6 million from $238.1 million. Analysts on average had estimated revenue of $188.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The New York City-based company's stock was down 19 percent at $1.97, set for its worst day since November 2017.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.12% 1794.6097 Delayed Quote.53.67%
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC -18.80% 1.9698 Delayed Quote.-39.95%
HELLOFRESH SE -4.04% 14.05 Delayed Quote.22.69%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 803 M
EBIT 2018 -117 M
Net income 2018 -126 M
Finance 2018 20,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 454 M
Chart BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,90 $
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley James Dickerson President, CEO, Treasurer & Director
Matthew B. Salzberg Executive Chairman
Tim Bensley Chief Financial Officer
Ilia M. Papas Chief Technology Officer
Julie M. B. Bradley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC-39.95%454
NESTLÉ-3.70%248 890
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.77%73 455
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.07%63 988
DANONE-3.82%53 634
GENERAL MILLS-22.31%27 331
