Blue Bird Corp    BLBD

BLUE BIRD CORP (BLBD)
Blue Bird : to Report Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results on August 8, 2018

07/25/2018 | 08:10pm CEST

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, will release its fiscal 2018 third quarter financial results on August 8, 2018.

The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird executives Phil Horlock, President and CEO, and Phil Tighe, CFO, will discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30 PM ET on August 8, 2018. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.

  • The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations portion of Blue Bird’s website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.
  • Participants desiring audio only or to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the call should dial 1-800-239-9838 or 1-323-794-2551.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Bird’s website.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 025 M
EBIT 2018 57,6 M
Net income 2018 31,2 M
Debt 2018 6,70 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,73
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 625 M
Technical analysis trends BLUE BIRD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,5 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Horlock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Penn Chairman
Philip Tighe CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Daniel J. Hennessy Vice Chairman
Chan W. Galbato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE BIRD CORP16.33%625
CATERPILLAR-12.44%81 489
DEERE & COMPANY-13.40%43 950
VOLVO-0.65%36 590
CRRC CORP LTD-36.09%33 100
KOMATSU LTD-19.59%29 175
