Blue Bird : to Report Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results on August 8, 2018

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer
and manufacturer of school buses, will release its fiscal 2018 third
quarter financial results on August 8, 2018.
The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird
executives Phil Horlock, President and CEO, and Phil Tighe, CFO, will
discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30 PM ET on August 8,
2018. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.
The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the
Investor Relations portion of Blue Bird’s website at http://investors.blue-bird.com.
Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner
of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.
Participants desiring audio only or to ask questions during the Q&A
portion of the call should dial 1-800-239-9838 or 1-323-794-2551.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after
the call concludes via the same link on Blue Bird’s website.
