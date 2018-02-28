Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc    BUFF

BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS INC (BUFF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. - BUFF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2018 | 12:37am CET

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. ("Blue Buffalo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BUFF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to General Mills, Inc. ("General Mills").

Click here to learn more http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/blue-buffalo-pet-products-inc-nasdaq-buff/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, Blue Buffalo shareholders will receive only $40.00 in cash for each share of Blue Buffalo stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Blue Buffalo breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether General Mills is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and may not be in the Blue Buffalo shareholders best interests. For example, an analyst has set a price target for Blue Buffalo stock at $52.00 per share.

If you own shares of Blue Buffalo stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/blue-buffalo-pet-products-inc-nasdaq-buff/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS
12:37aBLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS INC : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announ..
AC
02/27BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS INC : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/27BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS : General Mills buys fast-growing pet-food company Blu..
AQ
02/27BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS : BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSS..
AQ
02/26BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS, INC. Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Believes t..
BU
02/25General Mills gets pet-friendly again by buying Blue Buffalo
AQ
02/24GENERAL MILLS : Rejoins Pet Parade -- WSJ
DJ
02/24WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02/24GENERAL MILLS : heads back to pet aisle with $8 billion purchase of Blue Buffalo
AQ
02/24BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS : General Mills to acquire Blue Buffalo in $8 billion ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27No Petting The General Mills Deal 
02/27Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (2/26/18) 
02/26General Mills (GIS) To Acquire Blue Buffalo (BUFF) - Slideshow 
02/26Susquehanna sees logic in the General Mills-Blue Buffalo deal 
02/26GENERAL MILLS ACQUIRES BLUE BUFFALO : Buying Growth 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 393 M
EBIT 2018 331 M
Net income 2018 220 M
Debt 2018 52,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,15
P/E ratio 2019 29,97
EV / Sales 2018 5,64x
EV / Sales 2019 5,06x
Capitalization 7 801 M
Chart BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS
Duration : Period :
Blue Buffalo Pet Products Technical Analysis Chart | BUFF | US09531U1025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,0 $
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Bishop President, CEO, COO & Director
William Bishop Chairman
Michael Nathenson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Raymond Debbane Director
Philippe J. Amouyal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS INC4.06%7 801
NESTLÉ-9.59%254 050
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-11.24%84 976
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.22%66 588
DANONE-5.90%55 646
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP5.59%32 926
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.