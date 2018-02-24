Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc    BUFF

BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS INC (BUFF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/23 09:59:59 pm
40 USD   +17.23%
08:48aGENERAL MILLS : Rejoins Pet Parade -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
04:53aGENERAL MILLS : heads back to pet aisle with $8 billion purchase of ..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 08:48am CET

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (February 24, 2018).

Geely's chairman has accumulated a 9.7% stake, valued at around $9 billion, in Germany's Daimler, the biggest Chinese investment yet in the West's auto industry.

Huawei faces mounting pressure from the U.S., which sees it as a cybersecurity threat, even as allies embrace the Chinese telecom firm.

Chinese regulators seized control of Anbang and the insurer's former chairman was charged with fraud.

General Mills is paying some $8 billion for pet-food maker Blue Buffalo in an effort to spur U.S. growth.

Dropbox filed for what is set to be one of the biggest tech IPOs of recent years.

The Dow and S&P 500 rallied, erasing their losses for the week. The industrials climbed 347.51 points, or 1.4%, to 25309.99.

Citigroup plans to issue $335 million in refunds to some card customers after failing to cut their rates.

Several firms cut ties to the NRA, bowing to pressure from social-media users.

Royal Bank of Canada said earnings were lifted by its capital-markets unit.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.39% 25309.99 Delayed Quote.0.98%
NASDAQ 100 1.99% 6896.6012 Delayed Quote.5.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.11% 7337.3905 Delayed Quote.4.56%
S&P 500 1.60% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.1.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS
08:48aGENERAL MILLS : Rejoins Pet Parade -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
04:53aGENERAL MILLS : heads back to pet aisle with $8 billion purchase of Blue Buffalo
AQ
12:34aBLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS : General Mills to acquire Blue Buffalo in $8 billion ..
AQ
12:32aBLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS : After 16 years in Wilton, $8B buyout for Blue Buffal..
AQ
02/23BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS : and HPE climb while RBS and LifePoint drop
AQ
02/23BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Su..
AQ
02/23GENERAL MILLS : to Buy Pet-Food Maker Blue Buffalo For About $8 Billion -- 5th U..
DJ
02/23MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks end a choppy week slightly higher
AQ
02/23MEET BLUE : Founder of America's Top Natural Pet Food Brand
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Midday Gainers / Losers (2/23/2018) 
02/23CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (2/23/2018) 
02/23PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (02/23/2018) 
02/23Inside the General Mills-Blue Buffalo deal 
02/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : General Mills Goes Shopping For Pet Food 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 259 M
EBIT 2017 298 M
Net income 2017 182 M
Debt 2017 70,5 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 38,06
P/E ratio 2018 32,30
EV / Sales 2017 5,45x
EV / Sales 2018 4,94x
Capitalization 6 795 M
Chart BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS
Duration : Period :
Blue Buffalo Pet Products Technical Analysis Chart | BUFF | US09531U1025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 34,8 $
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Bishop President, CEO, COO & Director
William Bishop Chairman
Michael Nathenson CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Raymond Debbane Director
Philippe J. Amouyal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS INC4.06%6 795
NESTLÉ-9.79%249 347
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-13.01%82 210
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.66%64 877
DANONE-5.90%53 836
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP6.40%32 875
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.