What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Geely's chairman has accumulated a 9.7% stake, valued at around $9 billion, in Germany's Daimler, the biggest Chinese investment yet in the West's auto industry.

Huawei faces mounting pressure from the U.S., which sees it as a cybersecurity threat, even as allies embrace the Chinese telecom firm.

Chinese regulators seized control of Anbang and the insurer's former chairman was charged with fraud.

General Mills is paying some $8 billion for pet-food maker Blue Buffalo in an effort to spur U.S. growth.

Dropbox filed for what is set to be one of the biggest tech IPOs of recent years.

The Dow and S&P 500 rallied, erasing their losses for the week. The industrials climbed 347.51 points, or 1.4%, to 25309.99.

Citigroup plans to issue $335 million in refunds to some card customers after failing to cut their rates.

Several firms cut ties to the NRA, bowing to pressure from social-media users.

Royal Bank of Canada said earnings were lifted by its capital-markets unit.