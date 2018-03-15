Blue Capital Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares and Will Release Its First Quarter 2018 Results on April 30, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH); ("Blue Capital") has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share, which is payable on or before April 13, 2018 to holders of record as of March 29, 2018.



In addition, Blue Capital expects to release its first quarter 2018 results after the market close on April 30, 2018.

About Blue Capital

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its operating subsidiaries, offers collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to Blue Capital by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found in Blue Capital's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or at www.bcapre.bm.

