Blue Capital Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares and Will Release Its First Quarter 2018 Results on April 30, 2018

03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH); ("Blue Capital") has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share, which is payable on or before April 13, 2018 to holders of record as of March 29, 2018.

In addition, Blue Capital expects to release its first quarter 2018 results after the market close on April 30, 2018.

About Blue Capital

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its operating subsidiaries, offers collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to Blue Capital by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found in Blue Capital's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or at www.bcapre.bm.

Contact
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 441 278 0988
Email: [email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43,2 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 9,60 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,93%
P/E ratio 2018 10,50
P/E ratio 2019 10,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 101 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. McGuire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg A. Garside Chief Financial Officer
D. Andrew Cook Independent Director
Eric Lemieux Lead Independent Director
John V. Del Col Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD-5.39%101
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG0.94%35 003
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG4.39%16 342
EVEREST RE GROUP17.68%10 691
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.8.30%5 488
VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD.43.86%5 374
