Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Blue Label Telecoms Limited    BLUJ   ZAE000109088

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED (BLUJ)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Blue Label Telecoms : Trading statement for the six months ended 30 November 2017 (82 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:46am CET

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the Group")

Trading statement for the six months ended 30 November 2017

In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, a company listed on the JSE is required to publish a trading statement as soon as it is satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the period to be reported upon next will differ by at least 20% from the financial results for the previous corresponding period.

Shareholders are advised that the basic, headline and core headline earnings per share for the six months ended 30 November 2017 are expected to increase by more than 20% as against the six months ended 30 November 2016. The table below illustrates the ranges anticipated against the comparative period:

Earnings per share Headline earnings per share Core headline earnings per share

Earnings per share

Reported Nov 2016

Earnings per share

Range

Nov 2017

Cents Increase to

Nov 2017

Percentage Increase

81.78c 81.78c 82.86c

159.25c 158.51c 160.13c

  • ‐ 175.61c

  • ‐ 174.86c

  • ‐ 176.71c

77.47c 76.73c 77.27c

  • ‐ 93.83c

  • ‐ 93.08c

  • ‐ 93.85c

95% 94% 93%

  • ‐ 115%

  • ‐ 114%

  • ‐ 113%

A reasonable degree of certainty exists that core headline earnings per share for the six months ended 30 November 2017 are expected to increase to between 160.13 and 176.71 cents per share, equating to a growth of between 93% and 113% on the comparative period.

The increase in basic, headline and core headline earnings per share is inclusive of the Group's share of an increase in a deferred tax asset recognised by Cell C and the consequent positive impact thereon on Group earnings. The quantum of the increase in this asset amounts to R1.92 billion, of which the group's 45% share is R865 million.

Conversely, in the comparative period, the investments in Oxigen Services India, Oxigen Online Services India and 2DFine Holdings Mauritius were accounted for as investments in associates and joint venture, applying the equity method up until 30 November 2016. From that date onwards these entities have been accounted for as venture capital investments at fair value. The net effect thereof, resulted in a positive contribution to Group earnings of R135 million in the comparative period and in turn a negative impact on earnings in the current period in this regard.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or audited by the Group's auditors.

The interim results are scheduled for release on Thursday, 22 February 2018.

Sandton

15 February 2018

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:45:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITE
11:46aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Trading statement for the six months ended 30 November 201..
PU
11:36aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Trading statement for the six months ended 30 November 201..
PU
02/01BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Joint Statement released on behalf parkrun South Africa an..
PU
01/22BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Report on annual general meeting proceedings (157 Kb)
PU
01/15BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Will Kwese TV outsmart DSTV in the pay TV industry in Bots..
AQ
01/12VODACOM : Telco stocks struggle in 2017
AQ
01/09BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Notification in terms of section 122 (60 Kb)
PU
2017BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Update on the acquisition of 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited..
PU
2017SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : Blue Label wins Gold in Brussels Beer Challenge 2017
AQ
2017BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING. CellSAf awaits Icasa decision on C..
AQ
More news
Financials ( ZAR)
Sales 2018 28 596 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,89%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 10 118 M
Chart BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITE
Duration : Period :
Blue Label Telecoms Limite Technical Analysis Chart | BLUJ | ZAE000109088 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,3  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Marlon Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Steven Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne J. McCauley Chief Operations Officer-South Africa Distribution
Dean Suntup Executive Director & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED-22.87%863
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.38%204 298
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-15.34%89 863
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-11.66%77 252
TELEFONICA-8.01%48 376
ORANGE-7.08%44 534
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.