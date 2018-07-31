Log in
BLUE RIDGE BKSHS (BRBS)
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. : Releases 2018 2nd Quarter Results

07/31/2018 | 12:14am CEST

LURAY, Va., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: BRBS), parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., announced today its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.  The Company reported net income of $2,317,437 for the first six months of 2018, or $0.84 per common share, compared to 2017 net income of $1,902,860, or $0.70 per common share.  The Company declared a dividend of $0.14 during the second quarter of 2018, which is an increase of 75% compared to the 2017 second quarter dividend of $0.08.  The dividend yield is 2.77% based on the closing July 27, 2018 share price.

The Company experienced significant asset growth of $58.8 million, or 14.6%, since the second quarter of 2017, which was largely attributable to growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $53.8 million, or 17.8%.  Additionally, the Company's deposit portfolio grew $30.9 million or 9.3%, since the second quarter of 2017, which included growth of $6.6 million, or 10.9%, in noninterest demand deposits.  Asset growth during the second quarter of 2018 was $18.6 million, or 4.2%, which included growth in the held-for-investment loan portfolio of $14.5 million, or 4.2%.  Deposit growth during the second quarter of 2018 amounted to $5.1 million, or 1.4%, of which $2.2 million, or 3.3% was attributable to growth in noninterest demand deposits. 










Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

6/30/2018

6/30/2017

6/30/2018

6/30/2017

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Net income

$

1,129

1,270

$

2,317

1,903

Net income available to common stockholders

$

1,135

1,270

$

2,311

1,903

Earnings per Common Share

$

0.41

0.45

$

0.84

0.70

Dividend per Common Share

$

0.14

0.08

$

0.26

0.16







Key Ratios







Total stockholders' equity to assets

8.23%

8.77%

8.23%

8.77%

Common stockholders' equity to assets

8.19%

8.77%

8.19%

8.77%

Net Interest Margin (bank level)

3.88%

3.82%

4.08%

4.02%

Return on Average Assets (annualized)

1.05%

1.48%

1.07%

1.11%

Return on Average Equity (annualized)

12.33%

16.85%

12.66%

12.63%










Balance At






6/30/2018

6/30/2017



Total assets


$

460,918

402,243



Net loans held for investment

$

353,242

300,222



Deposits


$

362,778

331,830



Total stockholders' equity


$

37,936

35,295



Common stockholders' equity


$

37,730

35,295












Book value per common share

$

13.66

12.89



Tangible book value per common share

$

12.41

11.73



Number of common stock shares outstanding

2,761,135

2,737,136



Number of weighted average common shares

      Outstanding

2,763,837

2,737,136



 

"The Company is enjoying a busy and exciting time," stated President and Chief Executive Officer Brian K. Plum.  "We experienced over $36.7 million, or 8.7%, of asset growth in the first half of 2018, driven by strong, healthy, and sustained loan demand.  Meanwhile, we continue contributing to the loan allowance at a meaningful level, provisioning an amount equal to 1.62% of held-for-investment net loan growth in the first half the year, despite a reduction in nonperforming loans.  We also made important strategic strides in the first half of 2018.  Our efforts in the North Carolina Triad continue gaining momentum and are poised to add significant exposure to an attractive market.  Also, the Mortgage Division broadened its reach with the addition of teams with exposure to strong, purchase-based markets that will augment and support the Company's growth.  We are very excited about how multiple elements are coming together to poise the Company for prudent, meaningful balance sheet growth that drives value for years to come."

About Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a single-bank holding company headquartered in Luray, VA. Chartered in 1893 as the Page Valley Bank of Virginia, today Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. has additional branches in Charlottesville, Drakes Branch, Harrisonburg, Martinsville, McGaheysville, Shenandoah, and Stuart. The Bank also has mortgage operations in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Celebrating 125 years as a locally owned, independent community bank, Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services.  Visit www.mybrb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. These statements address issues that involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, and actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions and legislative and regulatory policies. Readers should consider these risks and uncertainties in evaluating forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update these statements following the date of this news release.

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 

June 30,

ASSETS

2018

2017




Cash and due from banks

$

6,108,507

$

18,067,240




Federal funds sold

147,000

1,921,000




Investment securities

59,439,546

40,508,410




Loans held for sale

20,897,250

24,587,718




Loans held for investment

356,360,188

302,534,451

  Allowance for loan losses 

(3,118,484)

(2,312,776)




  Net Loans Held for Investment

353,241,704

300,221,675




Bank premises and equipment, net 

2,389,594

2,368,251

Bank owned life insurance

7,752,460

4,573,119

Goodwill

2,094,164

2,094,164

Other assets

8,847,628

7,900,971




  Total Assets

$

460,917,853

$

402,242,548




LIABILITIES










Deposits

$

362,777,587

$

331,830,495

Other borrowed funds

48,738,543

24,118,756

Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs

9,749,612

9,715,730

Other liabilities

1,715,847

1,282,880




  Total liabilities

422,981,589

366,947,861




STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Common stock and surplus

16,581,151

16,171,958

Retained earnings

21,782,263

19,131,634

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(633,323)

(8,905)

  Total Stockholders' Equity

37,730,091

35,294,687




Noncontrolling interest

206,173

-




  Total Equity

37,936,264

35,294,687




    Total Liabilities and Equity

$

460,917,853

$

402,242,548

 

 

BLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS






(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017




Interest Income

$

10,292,674

$

9,053,782

Interest Expense

2,229,081

1,905,490




  Net Interest Income

8,063,593

7,148,292




Provision For Loan Losses

415,000

355,000




  Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

7,648,593

6,793,292




Other Income

3,917,801

3,912,452

Other Expenses

8,634,249

7,928,565

  Income Before Income Taxes

2,932,145

2,777,179




Income Tax Expense

614,708

874,319




Net Income

2,317,437

1,902,860

Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(6,569)

-

Net Income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.

$

2,310,868

$

1,902,860




Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

2,310,868

$

1,902,860




  Earnings per Share

$

0.84

$

0.70




  Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,763,837

2,737,136

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bankshares-inc-releases-2018-2nd-quarter-results-300688785.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
