bluebird bio : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced the pricing of an
underwritten public offering of 3,384,616 shares of its common stock at
a public offering price of $162.50 per share, before underwriting
discounts. In addition, bluebird bio has granted the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 507,692 shares of common
stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by bluebird bio.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers and Wells Fargo
Securities is acting as co-manager of the offering. The offering is
expected to close on or about July 27, 2018, subject to customary
closing conditions.
bluebird bio anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering
(before deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions and estimated
offering expenses) will be approximately $550 million, excluding any
exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
The shares are being offered by bluebird bio pursuant to an
automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary
prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the
offering was filed with the SEC on July 23, 2018. The final prospectus
supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will
be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be
obtained by contacting one of the following: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,
Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282,
telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316, email: [email protected];
BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: [email protected];
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at
(866) 803-9204; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial
Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus
Department, by telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by fax at (631) 254-7140.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
About bluebird bio, Inc.
With its lentiviral-based gene
therapies, T cell immunotherapy expertise and gene editing capabilities,
bluebird bio has built a pipeline with broad potential application in
severe genetic diseases and cancer.
bluebird bio's gene therapy clinical programs include investigational
treatments for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, transfusion-dependent
β-thalassemia, also known as β-thalassemia major, and severe sickle cell
disease.
bluebird bio's oncology pipeline is built upon the company's lentiviral
gene delivery and T cell engineering, with a focus on developing novel T
cell-based immunotherapies, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T)
and T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. The company’s lead oncology
programs are anti-BCMA CAR T programs partnered with Celgene.
bluebird bio’s discovery research programs include utilizing
megaTAL/homing endonuclease gene editing technologies with the potential
for use across the company's pipeline.
bluebird bio has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Seattle,
Washington; Durham, North Carolina and Zug, Switzerland.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding
the anticipated final terms, timing and completion of the proposed
offering, and bluebird bio’s existing product candidates and research
programs. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s
current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions
and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed
public offering, that the preliminary results from our clinical trials
will not continue or be repeated in our ongoing clinical trials, the
risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical
studies and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk of a
delay in the enrollment of patients in our clinical studies, risks that
the current or planned clinical studies of the LentiGlobin drug product
will be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or marketing
approval in the United States and European Union, risks that the current
clinical study of Lenti-D will be insufficient to support regulatory
submissions or marketing approval in the United States and European
Union, the risk that our collaborations, including the collaboration
with Celgene, will not continue or will not be successful, and the risk
that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully
developed, approved or commercialized. There can be no assurance that
bluebird bio will be able to complete the proposed public offering on
the anticipated terms, or at all. For a discussion of other risks and
uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our
actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report
on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well
as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important
factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of
the release, and bluebird bio undertakes no duty to update this
information unless required by law.
