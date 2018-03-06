Log in
BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP
Blueprint Medicines : to Present at Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

03/06/2018

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), a leader in discovering and developing targeted kinase medicines for patients with genomically defined diseases, today announced that Jeff Albers, Blueprint Medicines' Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 11:20 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is developing a new generation of targeted and potent kinase medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined diseases. Its approach is rooted in a deep understanding of the genetic blueprint of cancer and other disease driven by the abnormal activation of kinases. Blueprint medicines is advancing four programs in clinical development for subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors, hepatocellular carcinoma, systemic mastocytosis, non-small cell lung cancer, medullary thyroid cancer and other advanced solid tumors, as well as multiple programs in research and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.blueprintmedicines.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueprint-medicines-to-present-at-cowen-and-company-38th-annual-health-care-conference-300608309.html

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
