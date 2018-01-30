Bluerock Residential Growth REIT : Capital Markets Reports 60% Growth in Capital Raise; Achieves Top 4 Ranking in Direct Investment Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Capital Markets (BCM) announced today that it ranks among the direct investment industry's top 4 sponsors in 2017 with over $650 million of new capital raised, and that it continues to see substantial year-over-year growth across all three of its major product lines.

Capital raised for BCM's direct investment product suite grew by 60% in 2017, following a 160% increase in 2016. The company reports robust equity raises across all three of its product lines, which includes:

Bluerock's innovative Total Income+ Real Estate Fund (NASDAQ: TIPRX, TIPPX, TIPWX, TIPLX), that provides individual investors with access to private, institutional real estate securities, enabling them to invest alongside large pensions and endowments without the high minimums

(NASDAQ: TIPRX, TIPPX, TIPWX, TIPLX), that provides individual investors with access to private, institutional real estate securities, enabling them to invest alongside large pensions and endowments without the high minimums Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE MKT: BRG) Series B Preferred stock designed to deliver current income and stability of principal plus potential capital appreciation with investments in the multifamily sector, and

(NYSE MKT: BRG) Series B Preferred stock designed to deliver current income and stability of principal plus potential capital appreciation with investments in the multifamily sector, and Bluerock Value Exchange 1031 like-kind exchanges that seeks to provide investors with tax deferral, current income and potential capital appreciation

Bluerock's strong 2017 performance stands out in notable contrast to the broader direct investment industry or Portfolio Diversifying Investments (PDIs), which according to Stanger, declined 17% in 2017, following a decline of 55% in 2016. The Market Pulse report covers interval funds, public DPP, non-listed REIT, and non-listed BDC products marketed through independent broker-dealers.

"Bluerock's ability to grow as the larger industry contracts is attributable in part to a recognized pattern of consistent, solid performance and attractive risk-adjusted returns, as well as to the fact that we are offering a well-timed, responsive product suite that is suited to the current economic and regulatory environment," said Jeffrey S. Schwaber, CEO of Bluerock Capital Markets.

BCM has also made a significant investment to expand its human capital. "We now have 44 dedicated team members nationwide across 16 regional territories covering all 50 states and supported by two internal sales desks situated on both coasts. That expansion has made a tremendous impact on our ability to assist and educate our financial advisor base," Schwaber said.

Bluerock's TI+ closed-end interval fund, which reports approximately $900 million in AUM as of the date herein, is a comprehensive real estate holding which seeks to provide a combination of current income, capital preservation, and long-term capital appreciation with low to moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets.

BRG, a multifamily REIT with assets in excess of $1.8 billion, acquires Class A institutional-quality apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets, and generating value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and property enhancements.

Bluerock's 1031 Exchange (DST) products target the multifamily sector through Bluerock Value Exchange, a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings with a focus on Class A assets. Bluerock has structured over $1.4 billion in total property value and nearly 7.5 million square feet of property.

Market ranking is based on industry data obtained by Robert A. Stanger, Blue Vault Partners, and Mountain Dell Consulting.

About Bluerock Capital Markets

Bluerock Capital Markets, LLC serves as the managing broker dealer for Bluerock Real Estate and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. BCM seeks to provide educational information related to real estate investment opportunities for financial advisors and their clients. The company distributes a broad range of real estate and real estate-related investment products exclusively through broker dealers and investment professionals. Bluerock Real Estate is a leading alternative investment management firm with over $4.5 billion on Assets Under Management and headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Its principals have a collective 115+ years of investing experience, have been involved with over $10 billion in investments, and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms.

Disclosures

Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

Investing in the Total Income+ Real Estate Fund involves risks, including the loss of principal. The Fund intends to make investments in multiple real estate securities that may subject the Fund to additional fees and expenses, including management and performance fees, which could negatively affect returns and could expose the Fund to additional risk, including lack of control, as further described in the prospectus.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Total Income+ Real Estate Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 888-459-1059. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. Bluerock Real Estate, LLC and Bluerock Capital Markets, LLC are not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

The security investment described herein relates solely to BRG's Series B Preferred Stock, a non-traded security of BRG which has not been listed on the NYSE MKT. The risks and rewards of investing in the Series B Preferred Shares are separate and distinct from an investment in BRG's common stock listed on the NYSE MKT. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. An offering is made only by the prospectus. This sales and advertising literature must be read in conjunction with the prospectus in order to understand fully all of the implications and risks of the offering of securities to which it relates. A copy of the prospectus must be made available to you in connection with this offering. Neither the Attorney-General of the State of New York nor any other State regulators have passed on or endorsed the merits of this offering. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.

Definitions. 1031 Exchange refers to IRC Section 1031, which allows an investor to sell a property, to reinvest the proceeds in a new property and to defer all capital gain taxes. Portfolio Diversifying Investments (PDIs) refers to a variety of investment vehicles which includes: real estate investment trusts (REITs), lifecycle business development companies (BDCs); direct private placements, which include oil and gas, leasing, real estate and debt; and interval funds. Direct Private Placements (DPP) refers to a private security offering to investors by a company without the aid of a placement agent under 1933 Securities Act. Business Development Company (BDC) refers to an organization that invests in and helps small-and medium-size companies grow in the initial stages of their development. Closed-end interval funds refers to a type of investment company that periodically offers to repurchase its shares from shareholders. V-18-6. BLU000154.

