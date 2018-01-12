Log in
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT : Deploys $189 Million Of Equity Into $509 Million Of Real Estate Transactions During Fourth Quarter 2017

01/12/2018 | 01:04am CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) ('BRG' or the 'Company') announced today that it deployed approximately $189 million of equity into approximately $509 million of real estate transactions during the fourth quarter of 2017. These transactions are comprised of the acquisition of 1,646 units across four properties, the origination of three development mezzanine loans totaling 784 units, and the buyouts of minority ownership interests in five assets totaling 1,377 units. The Company expects its first full-quarter AFFO contribution from these assets in the first quarter of 2018.

  • The acquisitions include 1,042 units in Orlando, FL and 604 units across Greenville, SC and Birmingham, AL, and totaled approximately $260 million of gross investment. Year one cap rates for these new investments average 5.3% and are projected to stabilize at approximately 6.5%.
  • The three mezzanine loan investments include development projects totaling 784 units and approximately $241 million in total development cost. Each mezzanine loan will generate a current 15% annualized return for BRG.
  • As part of the BRG's efforts to simplify its structure, the Company invested approximately $8 million to increase its ownership stake to 100% in each of its Preston View, Wesley Village, Arium Grandewood and Park & Kingston properties, and to 92% in its Enders Place at Baldwin Park property.

'We are excited to deploy capital through a combination of longstanding relationships and off-market transactions in key high growth markets,' stated Ramin Kamfar, Chairman and CEO of BRG. 'Our ability to make accretive acquisitions of well-located assets in our target knowledge-economy growth markets coupled with our value-add business plan to enhance both amenities and unit interiors will drive long-term shareholder value.'

Asset

Market

Units

% Owned

Total Cost

($ MM's)

BRG Equity

($ MM's)

Orlando Portfolio

$

183

$

65

Arium Hunters Creek

Orlando, FL

532

100%

Arium MetroWest

Orlando, FL

510

100%

Springs Portfolio

77

31

Outlook at Greystone

Birmingham, AL

300

100%

The Mills

Greenville, SC

304

100%

Flagler Village - Mezzanine

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

385

-

140

54

Crescent Perimeter - Mezzanine

Atlanta, GA

320

-

70

21

Vickers - Mezzanine

Atlanta, GA

79

-

31

10

Minority Interest Buyouts

-

-

8

8

Total

2,430

$

509

$

189

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through Core+ improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on February 22, 2017, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluerock-residential-growth-reit-deploys-189-million-of-equity-into-509-million-of-real-estate-transactions-during-fourth-quarter-2017-300581769.html

SOURCE Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 00:04:07 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 113 M
EBIT 2017 2,56 M
Net income 2017 -24,3 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 12,6%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capitalization 224 M
Chart BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWT
Duration : Period :
Bluerock Residential Growt Technical Analysis Chart | BRG | US09627J1025 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,9 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ramin Kamfar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Konig COO, Secretary, Senior VP & General Counsel
Christopher J. Vohs Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brian D. Bailey Independent Director
I. Bobby Majumder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC-8.61%224
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-2.99%23 607
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-2.23%22 586
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-2.11%15 324
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-5.52%10 671
UDR INC.-5.48%9 749
