BMG RESOURCES LTD (BMG)
Report
BMG Resources : Letter to ASX - Trading Halt Request - BMG Resources - 2018-01-05.pdf

01/08/2018 | 04:09am CET

BMG Resources Limited

ACN 107 118 678

5 January 2018

Mrs Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listing Compliance (Perth) ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

By email:[email protected][email protected]

Dear Mrs Wutete

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, BMG Resources Limited (ASX Code: BMG) (Company) requests a halt in trading of its securities.

The Company advises that:

  • 1. the trading halt is required to facilitate an orderly market in the Company's securities pending an announcement regarding a potential acquisition of a significant gold exploration asset;

  • 2. the trading halt is requested to commence pre-market open on Monday, 8 January 2018;

  • 3. it anticipates that the trading halt will remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 10 January 2018 and the release of the above announcement regarding the proposed transaction;

  • 4. the event which the Company expects will end the trading halt is the announcement referred to in paragraph 1 above; and

  • 5. the Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours faithfully

Fleur Hudson Company Secretary

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 03:09:03 UTC.

