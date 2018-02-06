Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS (BNP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BNP Paribas : 4Q Net Profit Misses Expectations -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:50am CET
   By Pietro Lombardi

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.FR) reported fourth-quarter results Tuesday morning. Here are some highlights:

PROFIT: BNP Paribas 4Q net profit fell 1.1% compared with the year earlier to 1.43 billion euros ($1.78 billion), undershooting expectations. Analysts had forecast net profit of EUR1.46 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

REVENUE: BNP's revenue beat expectations. France's largest listed bank by assets reported revenue of EUR10.53 billion. This compares with expectations of EUR10.4 billion, according to consensus.

WHAT WE WATCHED

COSTS: Transformation costs--which include investment in digital banking, new technologies and operating efficiency--were EUR408 million in the quarter. Last fall, BNP said it expected a gradual increase in transformation costs to an average of EUR250 million a quarter. The 4Q figure is "above the average... due to specific IT costs," the bank said Tuesday. BNP has targeted about EUR3 billion in transformation costs between 2017 and 2019.

CORPORATE and INSTITUTIONAL BANKING: The performance of BNP's corporate and institutional banking business weighed on 4Q results. Revenue declined 6.9%, or 3.7% at constant scope and exchange rates, to EUR2.63 billion, a decrease BNP said was linked with "an unfavourable market context this quarter." Low volatility and limited client activity hindered the fixed income, currencies and commodities business, which fell 27% at constant scope and exchange rates. The performance of the CIB business "will be under particular scrutiny in 2018," UBS has said, as BNP "is significantly geared to CIB."

DIVIDEND: The bank said it would pay its shareholders a dividend of EUR3.02 a share for 2017, a 12% increase compared with Deutsche Bank's forecast for EUR3. The rise is in line with BNP's steady dividend increase in the past few years. However, UBS has said it won't be easy for BNP to maintain this trend due to factors like rising costs and the low interest rate environment that is hurting the bank's domestic retail operation.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
10:50a BNP PARIBAS : 4Q Net Profit Misses Expectations -- Earnings Review
09:27a BNP PARIBAS : punished as profit falls short of forecasts
07:22a BNP PARIBAS : 4Q Net Profit Slips on Lower Revenue, Higher Costs
02/05 BNP PARIBAS : #18-210 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuan..
02/05 BNP PARIBAS : #18-209 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B..
02/05 BNP PARIBAS : #18-208 Listing of Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V..
02/05 BNP PARIBAS : Appeal Court Strikes Out Brittania-U's Suit Against Chevron, Other..
02/05 BNP PARIBAS : Appeal Court Strikes out Brittania-U’s Suit against Chevron,..
02/04 BNP PARIBAS : Credissimo Wins Twice at Forbes Business Awards 2017
02/02 Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/25 Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
2017 Big banks accused of Treasury bid-rigging
2017 BNP Paribas Is A Yield Play
2017 BNP Paribas (BNPQF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
2017 BNP Paribas 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 43 218 M
EBIT 2017 13 101 M
Net income 2017 7 774 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,57%
P/E ratio 2017 10,70
P/E ratio 2018 10,80
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,83x
Capitalization 81 650 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | BNP | FR0000131104 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 71,1 €
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Denis Kessler Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS5.03%101 066
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA22.58%407 343
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.86%396 520
BANK OF AMERICA8.23%333 258
WELLS FARGO5.60%315 497
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION24.35%305 052
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.