Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS (BNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BNP Paribas : Success of First Hawaiian New Secondary Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

On Monday 30 July 2018, First Hawaiian, Inc. ('FHI') announced the pricing of a new secondary offering of shares of its common stock (the 'Secondary Offering') at USD 27.90 per share.

The Secondary Offering comprises 20 million shares sold by an affiliate of BNP Paribas representing an aggregate public offering price close to USD 560 million[1].

In addition to the Secondary Offering, FHI purchased approximately 1.8 million of its own shares (the 'Share Buy Back'), from the same affiliate of BNP Paribas, for a total amount of USD 50 million.

Following the Secondary Offering and the Share Buy Back, BNP Paribas will hold 33.3% of FHI's common stock (31.0% if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares in full).

It is expected that this transaction will generate a capital gain after tax of approximately
EUR 300 millions in the Group third quarter results and have a positive impact of at least 10 basis points on the Group CET1 ratio as at 30 September 2018.

These operations have no impact on the second quarter results.

A registration statement relating to FHI's common stock has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

  1. ^[1] BNP Paribas has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares of FHI common stock. If the underwriter exercises this option in full, the total offering would comprise 23 million shares of FHI to be sold by an affiliate of BNP Paribas.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
06:13pBNP PARIBAS : Success of First Hawaiian New Secondary Offering of Common Stock
PU
06:10pFIRST HAWAIIAN : Bank owner selling shares
AQ
01:55pBNP PARIBAS : #18-1349 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by BNP Paribas Issuan..
AQ
01:53pBNP PARIBAS : #18-1348 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance ..
AQ
01:51pBNP PARIBAS : #18-1347 Listing of Mini futures issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B...
AQ
07/30FIRST HAWAIIAN : Launch of a New Secondary Offering of First Hawaiian Common Sto..
AQ
07/30BNP Paribas to Further Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian
DJ
07/30BNP Paribas Cuts First Hawaiian Stake to 33.3%
DJ
07/30FIRST HAWAIIAN : Announces Pricing of Secondary Common Stock Offering
AQ
07/30BNP PARIBAS : more than 200 employees will take part this summer in the Gay Game..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/28Federal Reserve objects to Deutsche Bank USA's capital return plan 
06/28Next round of bank stress tests 
06/21U.S.'S LARGEST BANKS WOULD BE ABLE T : Fed 
05/31THE ITALIAN JOB - PART II : American Vs. European Banks 
05/31THE ITALIAN JOB - PART I : USD Vs. EUR 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 740 M
EBIT 2018 13 087 M
Net income 2018 7 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,51%
P/E ratio 2018 9,22
P/E ratio 2019 8,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 67 203 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 69,2 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-11.49%78 722
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.59%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%284 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 337
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.