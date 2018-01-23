Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BNP Paribas : named among the ‘Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations’

01/23/2018 | 07:44am CET

Having met the highly demanding criteria for inclusion in the Corporate Knights index for the first time in 2015, BNP Paribas has climbed 46 places in the space of four years and is now ranked in 36th place.

Once again this year BNP Paribas has made further progress, gaining six places versus the 2017 ranking. BNP Paribas, which is the only French bank on the list, is moreover the second-highest ranking international bank in the CKG100 index.

This year, the BNP Paribas Group is judged to have especially excelled when it comes to having a positive impact on society and the environment and in its efforts to promote gender equality. In addition, the Group is identified as one of the few banks to have incorporated CSR indicators into the deferred variable component of its top management compensation plan; the CSR criteria count for 20% of the overall conditions for payment of this component.

View the 2018 'Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations' rankings

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 06:44:04 UTC.

