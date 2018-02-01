Log in
BNP Paribas : obtains 2018 Top Employers Europe certification

02/01/2018 | 10:15am CET

BNP Paribas obtained the exclusive Top Employers Europe 2018 certification for the outstanding employee conditions, and nurture and develop of talent. Diversity and inclusion are part of everyday life at BNP Paribas, and represented through the many employee networks. The diversity of our organisation is highlighted in our strong corporate culture, the quality of our CSR and Diversity policies, the variety of our professionnal paths, and learning and development policies.

As part of the applied process by Top Employers, participating companies must meet very strict criteria to be certified. Only companies certified in a minimum of five countries in the region receive the special recognition of Top Employers Europe 2018. The independent study verified the excellence of work conditions in all certified countries.

The Top Employers Institute assessed our employee offerings on the following criteria:

Talent Strategy • Workforce Planning • On-Boarding • Learning & Development • Performance Management • Leadership Development • Career and Succession Management • Compensation and benefits • Culture

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:14:06 UTC.

