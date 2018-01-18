Log in
BNP Paribas : reinforces its capacity to deliver an integrated service to its largest core corporate clients in Europe

01/18/2018 | 07:04pm CET

As part of BNP Paribas' ambition to be the bank of reference for European corporates, Thierry Varène, member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee and Global Head for Large Clients, has been given the responsibility for a Group initiative which aims to further develop its relationships with its largest core corporate clients in Europe.

'This initiative aims to provide an integrated offering, bringing together the expertise of all of the Group's businesses to address, in a seamless way, the increasingly diverse and complex needs of our largest core European corporate clients. Thierry Varène will bring his vast experience in the corporate market and deep knowledge of BNP Paribas, to partner even more closely with these clients and accompany their development in Europe and internationally.',said Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO of BNP Paribas.

Thierry Varène will report to Jean-Laurent Bonnafé.

Biography

Thierry Varène is member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee and Global Head in charge of Large Clients. Thierry Varène is also a member of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas Fortis.

Thierry Varène started his career at Banque Vernes before joining Barclays group in 1982, where he spent 13 years, at Barclays Bank and later at its investment banking subsidiary BZW, where he handled all of BZW's non-domestic M&A activities from London. He joined Paribas in 1995, where he held a number of positions including Head of Advisory Services, Head of the newly created Corporate Finance department in 1998. In 2000, he was named Global Head of Corporate Finance BNP Paribas and later became Head of Investment Banking Europe and Global Head of Corporate Finance. Since 2014, Thierry Varène is member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee and General Delegate for Large Clients.

Thierry Varène has advised a large number of companies, financial institutions and governments, relating to high-profile M&A deals that have led to the creation of several French and European market leaders in their respective sectors. He has also managed numerous capital markets deals, including IPOs, privatisations, capital raises, bond issuances and other financing arrangements.

Thierry Varène is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques, Paris (1973), and holds Master's degrees in Public Law and Business Law (1974-1975).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 74 countries, with more than 192,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.

In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending.

BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 18:04:09 UTC.

