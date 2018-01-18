BNP Paribas : reinforces its capacity to deliver an integrated service to its largest core corporate clients in Europe

As part of BNP Paribas' ambition to be the bank of reference for European corporates, Thierry Varène, member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee and Global Head for Large Clients, has been given the responsibility for a Group initiative which aims to further develop its relationships with its largest core corporate clients in Europe.

'This initiative aims to provide an integrated offering, bringing together the expertise of all of the Group's businesses to address, in a seamless way, the increasingly diverse and complex needs of our largest core European corporate clients. Thierry Varène will bring his vast experience in the corporate market and deep knowledge of BNP Paribas, to partner even more closely with these clients and accompany their development in Europe and internationally.',said Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, CEO of BNP Paribas.

Thierry Varène will report to Jean-Laurent Bonnafé.

Biography

Thierry Varène is member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee and Global Head in charge of Large Clients. Thierry Varène is also a member of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas Fortis.

Thierry Varène started his career at Banque Vernes before joining Barclays group in 1982, where he spent 13 years, at Barclays Bank and later at its investment banking subsidiary BZW, where he handled all of BZW's non-domestic M&A activities from London. He joined Paribas in 1995, where he held a number of positions including Head of Advisory Services, Head of the newly created Corporate Finance department in 1998. In 2000, he was named Global Head of Corporate Finance BNP Paribas and later became Head of Investment Banking Europe and Global Head of Corporate Finance. Since 2014, Thierry Varène is member of the BNP Paribas Group Executive Committee and General Delegate for Large Clients.

Thierry Varène has advised a large number of companies, financial institutions and governments, relating to high-profile M&A deals that have led to the creation of several French and European market leaders in their respective sectors. He has also managed numerous capital markets deals, including IPOs, privatisations, capital raises, bond issuances and other financing arrangements.

Thierry Varène is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques, Paris (1973), and holds Master's degrees in Public Law and Business Law (1974-1975).

