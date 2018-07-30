Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS (BNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/30 05:22:05 pm
55.075 EUR   +0.50%
04:38pBNP Paribas to Further Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian
DJ
04:05pBNP Paribas Cuts First Hawaiian Stake to 33.3%
DJ
03:17pFIRST HAWAIIAN : Announces Pricing of Secondary Common Stock Offerin..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BNP Paribas to Further Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:38pm CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

BNP Paribas said Monday that it will reduce its stake in First Hawaiian to around 33% via the public offering of 20 million shares of common stock by an affiliate of BNP.

The offered shares will be priced at $27.90 each, First Hawaiian said in a separate statement Monday.

The selling stockholder has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional three million shares of the company's common stock, First Hawaiian said.

Furthermore, First Hawaiian said it will buy back shares from the selling stockholder equal to around $50 million.

Upon completion of the public offering and share buyback, BNP's beneficial ownership stake will reduce to 33.3%--or 31% if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of the company's common stock is exercised in full--from around 48.8%, First Hawaiian said.

BNP expects the transaction to have a "positive impact of at least 10 basis points" on its common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure of capital strength. The transaction has no effect on the company's second-quarter results, the French bank said.

BNP added that, as of the third quarter, it will consolidate First Hawaiian under the equity method in its financial statements.

In May, BNP said it would reduce its stake in First Hawaiian following the sale of 15.3 million shares by an affiliate.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is acting as underwriter for the offering.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 0.58% 55.11 Real-time Quote.-11.97%
BNP PARIBAS SA (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
FIRST HAWAIIAN INC -0.50% 27.995 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
04:38pBNP Paribas to Further Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian
DJ
04:05pBNP Paribas Cuts First Hawaiian Stake to 33.3%
DJ
03:17pFIRST HAWAIIAN : Announces Pricing of Secondary Common Stock Offering
AQ
02:17pBNP PARIBAS : more than 200 employees will take part this summer in the Gay Game..
PU
12:32pFIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:30pFIRST HAWAIIAN : Announces Launch of Secondary Common Stock Offering
AQ
04:55aBNP PARIBAS : To Offer 20 Mln Shares Of First Hawaiian Stock In Public Offering
AQ
01:03aFIRST HAWAIIAN : Announces Launch of Secondary Common Stock Offering
AQ
07/27FIRST HAWAIIAN : Stock sale ups First Hawaiian Bank's net in quarter
AQ
07/277 DAYS OF ECONOMICS - USA, FED : Market considers tightening cycle is well advan..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/28Federal Reserve objects to Deutsche Bank USA's capital return plan 
06/28Next round of bank stress tests 
06/21U.S.'S LARGEST BANKS WOULD BE ABLE T : Fed 
05/31THE ITALIAN JOB - PART II : American Vs. European Banks 
05/31THE ITALIAN JOB - PART I : USD Vs. EUR 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 740 M
EBIT 2018 13 087 M
Net income 2018 7 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,54%
P/E ratio 2018 9,17
P/E ratio 2019 8,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 67 203 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 69,2 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-11.97%78 452
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.