BNP PARIBAS
Open Fiber granted 3.5 billion euro project financing for Italian fibre optic network

08/03/2018

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Open Fiber said on Friday banks, state lender CDP and the European Investment Bank had signed off on a 3.5 billion euro (£3.11 billion) project finance package to help fund the ultrafast broadband network it is rolling out across the country.

The funding, the biggest-ever project finance deal for an optic fibre network in the EMEA region, is led by UniCredit, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas.

Open Fiber, jointly owned by CDP and utility Enel, also said its two shareholders would grant a maximum further 950 million euros.

Open Fiber is building a wholesale-only fast internet network across Italy which will rival the network of former phone monopolist Telecom Italia.

Italian politicians have called for closer ties between the two companies to avoid duplication and allow the companies to speed up investments.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.37% 54.42 Real-time Quote.-12.26%
ENEL 0.69% 4.526 End-of-day quote.-12.38%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.59% 37.335 Real-time Quote.-13.79%
UNICREDIT SPA 1.18% 14.394 End-of-day quote.-8.67%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 731 M
EBIT 2018 13 061 M
Net income 2018 7 715 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,55%
P/E ratio 2018 9,04
P/E ratio 2019 8,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 69 251 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 68,6 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-12.26%80 277
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.61%393 796
BANK OF AMERICA5.86%316 855
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%281 411
WELLS FARGO-3.92%280 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.24%239 585
