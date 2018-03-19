Log in
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP : Does Not Expect FERC's Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues

03/19/2018 | 12:31pm CET

HOUSTON, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) is reviewing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) recent orders concerning the exclusion of federal income taxes in cost of service rates charged by interstate natural gas pipeline companies owned by a master limited partnership (MLP). 

Based on a preliminary assessment, Boardwalk does not expect FERC's proposed policy revisions to have a material impact on the company's revenues.  All of the firm contracts on Boardwalk's Gulf Crossing Pipeline and the majority of contracts on Texas Gas Transmission are negotiated or discounted rate agreements, which are not ordinarily affected by FERC's policy revisions.  Gulf South Pipeline currently has a rate moratorium in place with its customers until 2023.  Boardwalk will continue to evaluate the potential impact these proceedings could have on its interstate pipelines, and the company plans to submit comments to FERC.

 About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP:

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) is a midstream master limited partnership that primarily provides transportation and storage of natural gas and liquids for its customers. Additional information about the Partnership can be found on its website at www.bwpmlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement: 
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to expectations, plans or prospects for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and its subsidiaries. These statements are based upon the beliefs and expectations of Boardwalk management based on currently available information and expectations, and management expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect any change in its expectations, plans or prospects or any change in events, conditions or circumstances.  Actual results may differ materially from those projected in this press release, due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our SEC documents.

CONTACT:
Molly Ladd Whitaker, 866-913-2122
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners logo. (PRNewsFoto/Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalk-does-not-expect-fercs-proposed-policy-revisions-to-have-a-material-impact-on-revenues-300615480.html

SOURCE Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2018
