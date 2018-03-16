Log in
Boeing : 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight

03/16/2018 | 11:31pm CET

SEATTLE, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing's [NYSE: BA] new 737 MAX 7 successfully completed its first flight today. The airplane remains on schedule and now begins a comprehensive flight test program leading to certification and delivery in 2019.

The 737 MAX 7 completed a successful first flight today. The airplane is seen here during its flight.

"Everything we saw during today's flight shows that the MAX 7 is performing exactly as designed," said Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX program, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "I know our airline customers are going to enjoy the capabilities this airplane will bring to their fleets."

Piloted by Boeing Test and Evaluation Captains Jim Webb and Keith Otsuka, the airplane completed a successful 3 hour, 5-minute flight, taking off from Renton Field in Renton, Wash., at 10:17 a.m. Pacific, and landing at 1:22 p.m. at Seattle's Boeing Field. The airplane was put through tests on its flight controls, as well as checks of its systems and handling qualities.

The airplane is the third and newest member of Boeing's 737 MAX family to be produced, with a maximum capacity of 172 passengers. The MAX 7 has a range of 3,850 nautical miles, the longest of any MAX family airplane. It is designed for exceptional performance for airline customers flying out of airports at high altitudes and hot climates.

"The MAX 7 will provide airlines an efficient product for opening and flying thinner markets and accessing challenging airports, while enjoying all the benefits of being part of the 737 MAX family," said Randy Tinseth, vice president of Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. 

The MAX 7 also offers superior performance to the competition, carrying 12 more passengers 400 nautical miles farther than the A319neo, on 7 percent lower fuel costs.

The 737 MAX family incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 4,300 orders from 93 customers worldwide. For more information and feature content, visit www.boeing.com/commercial/737max.  

Download photos of the MAX 7 at: boeing.mediaroom.com  

Download b-roll of takeoff at: http://bit.ly/2pggYNg  

Contact:
Elizabeth Merida
737 MAX Communications
703-209-4022
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-737-max-7-completes-successful-first-flight-300615541.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2018
