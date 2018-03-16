Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Boeing : 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight

03/16/2018 | 06:43pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Employees are pictured as the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton

(Reuters) - The smallest member of Boeing Co's upgraded narrowbody jetliner range, the 138-seat 737 MAX 7, began its maiden flight on Friday, heralding months of trials before it enters service next year, the company said.

The aircraft is the third and smallest member of Boeing’s 737 MAX line-up, but has posted relatively modest sales with fewer than 100 orders out of 4,000 for the MAX family as a whole.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Seattle; editing by Grant McCool)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 002 M
EBIT 2018 11 198 M
Net income 2018 9 392 M
Debt 2018 1 081 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 21,15
P/E ratio 2019 17,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Ted Colbert Chief Information Officer
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)11.99%194 355
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.58%104 091
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.31%95 226
AIRBUS SE14.76%91 694
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.97%66 320
RAYTHEON10.89%60 765
