Boeing : 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight
03/16/2018 | 06:43pm CET
(Reuters) - The smallest member of Boeing Co's upgraded narrowbody jetliner range, the 138-seat 737 MAX 7, began its maiden flight on Friday, heralding months of trials before it enters service next year, the company said.
The aircraft is the third and smallest member of Boeing’s 737 MAX line-up, but has posted relatively modest sales with fewer than 100 orders out of 4,000 for the MAX family as a whole.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Seattle; editing by Grant McCool)