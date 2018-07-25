Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/25 02:49:43 pm
344.175 USD   -3.93%
Boeing Boosts Revenue Guidance, Maintains Delivery Outlook
01:49pBOEING : 2Q profit and revenue top estimates
Boeing Boosts Revenue Guidance, Maintains Delivery Outlook

07/25/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

By Andrew Tangel and Allison Prang

Boeing Co. on Wednesday boosted its revenue outlook for all of 2018 as the aerospace giant sees soaring global demand for airplanes despite growing trade friction.

The world's largest plane maker by deliveries now expects annual revenue to be between $97 billion and $99 billion, a range $1 billion higher than what it had guided previously.

Boeing left its delivery guidance unchanged and still expects to deliver between 810 to 815 commercial airplanes this year, indicating confidence it can overcome difficulties in its supply chain, such as the availability of engines and other parts.

Second-quarter profit beat predictions of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. But Chicago-based Boeing booked a $307 million charge related to a delayed military tanker program analysts and investors have expected.

Shares fell 3% in premarket trading Wednesday. The stock has climbed 21% in 2018, barreling past the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is up 2.1% for the year.

For the quarter ended June 30, Boeing reported a profit of $2.2 billion, or $3.73 a share, up from $1.75 billion, or $2.87 a share, a year earlier. Excluding pension costs, per-share earnings of $3.33 beat analysts' estimates of $3.26.

"Continued services growth, increasing defense volume and strong performance of our commercial business, as well as our positive market outlook, give us the confidence to raise our revenue and Commercial Airplanes margin guidance for the year," Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in prepared remarks.

Boeing maintained its guidance for full-year profits of between $14.30 to $14.50 a share when excluding pension costs, and maintained its guidance for operating cash flow of between $15 billion and $15.5 billion.

Write to Andrew Tangel at [email protected] and Allison Prang at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.42% 358.27 Delayed Quote.21.48%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 6.73% 358.85 Delayed Quote.38.72%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.79% 25241.94 Delayed Quote.2.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7406.2478 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 7840.7675 Delayed Quote.13.59%
S&P 500 0.48% 2820.4 Real-time Quote.4.99%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 985 M
EBIT 2018 11 443 M
Net income 2018 9 761 M
Debt 2018 2 136 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,63
P/E ratio 2019 19,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 206 B
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 399 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.48%205 808
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.41%103 504
AIRBUS SE27.69%95 643
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.47%90 893
GENERAL DYNAMICS-3.29%57 396
RAYTHEON4.87%56 505
