Boeing Boosts Revenue Guidance, Maintains Delivery Outlook

By Andrew Tangel and Allison Prang

Boeing Co. on Wednesday boosted its revenue outlook for all of 2018 as the aerospace giant sees soaring global demand for airplanes despite growing trade friction.

The world's largest plane maker by deliveries now expects annual revenue to be between $97 billion and $99 billion, a range $1 billion higher than what it had guided previously.

Boeing left its delivery guidance unchanged and still expects to deliver between 810 to 815 commercial airplanes this year, indicating confidence it can overcome difficulties in its supply chain, such as the availability of engines and other parts.

Second-quarter profit beat predictions of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. But Chicago-based Boeing booked a $307 million charge related to a delayed military tanker program analysts and investors have expected.

Shares fell 3% in premarket trading Wednesday. The stock has climbed 21% in 2018, barreling past the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is up 2.1% for the year.

For the quarter ended June 30, Boeing reported a profit of $2.2 billion, or $3.73 a share, up from $1.75 billion, or $2.87 a share, a year earlier. Excluding pension costs, per-share earnings of $3.33 beat analysts' estimates of $3.26.

"Continued services growth, increasing defense volume and strong performance of our commercial business, as well as our positive market outlook, give us the confidence to raise our revenue and Commercial Airplanes margin guidance for the year," Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in prepared remarks.

Boeing maintained its guidance for full-year profits of between $14.30 to $14.50 a share when excluding pension costs, and maintained its guidance for operating cash flow of between $15 billion and $15.5 billion.

Write to Andrew Tangel at [email protected] and Allison Prang at [email protected]