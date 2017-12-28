Log in
BOEING : Brazil defense ministry opposes giving up Embraer control to Boeing
03:26p Airbus seals $5.4 billion AerCap order for 50 A320neo planes
BOEING : talks with Embraer
Boeing : Brazil defense ministry opposes giving up Embraer control to Boeing

0
12/28/2017 | 04:27pm CET
Brazilian national flag is seen behind Embraer jets at the company's plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

Brazil's defense minister said on Thursday no country in the world would agree to give up control of a company like Embraer SA (>> Embraer SA), while voicing support for a deal with Boeing Co (>> Boeing Company (The)) that maintains local control of the Brazilian planemaker.

Raul Jungmann said the ministry was concerned that the negotiations between the aerospace companies had advanced without its knowledge, and that Embraer has defense operations that cannot be separated from the rest of the company.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), Embraer SA
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 92 157 M
EBIT 2017 9 418 M
Net income 2017 6 944 M
Debt 2017 2 200 M
Yield 2017 1,94%
P/E ratio 2017 26,03
P/E ratio 2018 23,97
EV / Sales 2017 1,93x
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
Capitalization 176 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 289 $
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Ted Colbert Chief Information Officer
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)89.56%176 065
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.06%101 882
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION27.24%91 594
AIRBUS SE34.55%78 772
GENERAL DYNAMICS17.36%60 529
RAYTHEON32.01%54 322
