Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boeing : Brazil's Embraer to fight bid by leftist lawmakers to halt Boeing talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Boeing is seen on a trade pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Embraer said on Monday it will defend itself against a lawsuit brought by leftist lawmakers aimed at halting a bid by Boeing Co to take over most of the Brazilian planemaker's commercial jet unit, the latest legal headache for the proposed tie-up.

The lawsuit, filed by four congressmen for the left-wing Workers Party against the federal government and Embraer, seeks an injunction to freeze talks between the two planemakers, the Brazilian company said.

While Embraer is a private company, the government holds a special stock that grants it veto power over major business decisions.

The lawsuit is just the latest headache for a deal that has drawn fire from critics worried about its impact on Brazilian jobs and those concerned about Embraer's financial viability without the lucrative commercial jet unit.

The proposed deal with Boeing would not include Embraer's defense and executive jets business, where the Brazilian government would maintain veto power.

A Brazilian labor judge this month rejected a call to make the proposed acquisition dependent on a pledge to preserve all local jobs at the company.

That injunction request was filed by Brazil's labor prosecutors, a special group that investigates potential violations of the country's strict labor laws. They responded to the judge's rejection by announcing plans for a civil lawsuit against the government.

Embraer executives said earlier this month they do not expect to finalize the deal until late next year, forcing Embraer to compete single-handedly against the European and Canadian rivals.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.66% 351.06 Delayed Quote.19.04%
EMBRAER 0.00% 19.18 End-of-day quote.-2.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
09:32pBOEING : Brazil's Embraer to fight bid by leftist lawmakers to halt Boeing talks
RE
09:32pBOEING : Brazil's Embraer to fight bid by leftist lawmakers to halt Boeing talks
RE
02:13pBOEING : Investigators Unable to Solve Missing Malaysia Flight Mystery
AQ
09:32aBOEING : Looking to decorate your home? How about the nose of a Boeing 727 or a ..
AQ
09:01aFLY AWAY SIMULATION EXPAND SELECTION : Steam Edition and Prepar3D Freeware Add-O..
AQ
08:23aBOMBARDIER : Aircraft Were a Wise Pick
AQ
07/29BOEING : Briefly
AQ
07/27BOEING : First Boeing Apache, Chinook helicopters for India complete inaugural f..
PU
07/27BOEING : Space Launch System (SLS) Spacecraft Payload Integration and Evolution ..
AQ
07/27BOEING : Ukraine plane maker turns West with Boeing tie-up
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:39aDREAMLINER : Boeing's Booster 
07/29Boeing's Second-Quarter News Wasn't All Bad 
07/27GE's $22 Billion And Other Farnborough Engine Orders 
07/26The Narrow Win For Boeing 
07/26Facebook Takes The FANGs Out (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 492 M
EBIT 2018 11 459 M
Net income 2018 9 726 M
Debt 2018 2 690 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,98
P/E ratio 2019 19,03
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 403 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)19.04%209 333
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.48%108 680
AIRBUS SE31.57%99 215
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.95%92 209
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.46%59 549
RAYTHEON4.43%55 276
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.