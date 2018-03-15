Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Boeing : HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 03:01pm CET

CHICAGO, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced its investment in Fortem Technologies, Inc., a Salt Lake City, Utah-based company developing advanced radar systems for unmanned and manned aircraft.

Fortem Technologies offers airspace awareness solutions using low size, weight and power radar to ensure safe operations of unmanned aerial vehicles. Fortem's TrueView radar technology helps UAVs detect and avoid other aircraft and airborne objects beyond visual line of sight a key capability for future autonomous air vehicles.

"Radar technology is a necessary and trusted element as we continue to strengthen autonomy capabilities for a variety of commercial and urban mobility applications," said Steve Nordlund, vice president of Boeing HorizonX. "Safety is paramount in our approach to the responsible introduction of future air vehicles. Fortem's radar systems will help as we pave the path to emerging markets of autonomous flight."

Founded in May 2016, Fortem has developed a suite of radar systems and radar-enabled product solutions to help unmanned aircraft and pilots safely operate in an increasingly crowded airspace. Its TrueView radar systems enable autonomous aircraft to perform various logistics applications, including cargo transport, package delivery and large infrastructure inspections.

"With support from Boeing and others, Fortem can scale more quickly to support continuous improvements in airspace safety," said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "We look forward to continue working with Boeing as they develop autonomous air vehicles."

Boeing HorizonX Ventures participated in this Series A funding round, which included follow-on investments by Data Collective (DCVC) and Signia Venture Partners. This is Boeing HorizonX Ventures' second investment in autonomous systems technology since the fund was established in April 2017.

The Boeing HorizonX Ventures investment portfolio is made up of companies specializing in technologies for aerospace product and manufacturing innovations, including energy storage, advanced materials, augmented reality systems and software, machine learning and hybrid-electric propulsion. Boeing HorizonX also seeks unique business opportunities and non-traditional partnerships for the company's aerospace technology using disruptive innovations and business strategies.

Chicago-based Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries.

Contact
Megan Hilfer
Boeing Communications
Office:  +1 425-237-9375
Mobile: +1 206-465-5379
[email protected]  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-horizonx-invests-in-fortem-technologies-creator-of-radar-systems-for-unmanned-aerial-vehicles-300614570.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:01pBOEING : HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for U..
PR
07:48aBOEING : SpaceX, Big Rival Share Rocket Job -- WSJ
DJ
04:41aBOEING : SpaceX and United Launch Alliance Split $640 Million In Pentagon Rocket..
DJ
03:37aBOEING : Trump pitches benefits of his tax cuts in Boeing appearance
AQ
03:31aBOEING : Trump's booming economy has neglected wage growth
AQ
12:53aBOEING'S 737 HITS HISTORIC MILESTONE : 10,000 planes
AQ
12:40aGE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
RE
03/14Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
03/14Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
03/14Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:09aUnilever Leaves The U.K. (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:38aIndia eyes Super Hornet for Air Force 
07:00aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Unilever Abandons U.K. Headquarters 
05:47aNavy F/A-18 jet crashes off Key West 
05:06aThe Buyback Bubble Will End Badly 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.