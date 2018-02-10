Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Boeing : NASA Prepares to Launch Plan B if Commercial Space Taxis Stall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 04:10am CET
By Andy Pasztor

WASHINGTON--The U.S. space agency is working on a novel fallback plan in case new commercial vehicles hit further delays in their schedule to begin ferrying U.S. astronauts into orbit.

Boeing Co. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., called SpaceX and founded by billionaire Elon Musk, are supposed to start routinely transporting crews to the international space station next year.

But the operation of commercial space taxis is already years behind schedule, and the latest deadlines are also in danger of slipping.

As a result, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is considering turning planned test flights of new crew vehicles into modified operational missions to ensure continuous U.S. presence on board the orbiting laboratory.

The potential move was disclosed Thursday, as part of various contingency options, by William Gerstenmaier, head of the agency's human exploration programs.

NASA has contracts to use Russian rockets and capsules to transport astronauts to and from the space station through late 2019. If Boeing and SpaceX aren't ready to take over the job by then, NASA won't have any way to get its crews up there without a contingency plan.

Since "there will be bumps in the road and it will take time" to start routine astronaut trips using American hardware, Mr. Gerstenmaier told an industry-government conference in Washington, current schedules for "test flights might be able to be extended" to later dates. By making each one "almost an operational mission," he said, the agency would be able to plug potential gaps in staffing the space station.

Boeing and SpaceX have previously said they are on track to complete one test flight with people on board by the end of this year. Technical challenges and agency reviews, however, could delay those plans. Regular missions are slated to commence after test flights are finished successfully.

In his speech and a follow-up interview, Mr. Gerstenmaier stressed no final decision has been made. But he said preliminary discussions have started inside NASA, as well as with industry officials, about pushing the test flights into 2019 or later.

The extent of potential test-flight slips will depend on "how late things are and how much of a gap we need to fill," the veteran NASA official said in the interview. Mr. Gerstenmaier described the discussions as "part of normal contingency planning for us."

Still, the latest comments underscore nagging questions inside and outside NASA about the likely schedule for shifting crew transportation to U.S. providers.

"In the worst case, we could potentially downsize" the number of U.S. astronauts on board the space station as a temporary stopgap measure, Mr. Gerstenmaier told conference attendees. But that would reduce the amount of research conducted in orbit. In any case, NASA has several months to weigh alternative strategies.

Mr. Gerstenmaier said Boeing and SpaceX have made good progress on their respective crew vehicles, and the agency has "almost six months of margin on the schedules"--meaning they can be up to half a year behind deadline, and still avoid a gap.

After fatal explosions of two space shuttles in 1986 and 2003, NASA committed to making future spacecraft substantially safer than the shuttle fleet that was then operating.

Yet as NASA works to certify separate transport systems developed by the contractors, agency experts are wrestling with challenging safety and schedule trade-offs. In his speech, Mr. Gerstenmaier said his intention is to "openly talk about the risks" inherent in space travel and "not rush decisions" to meet arbitrary deadlines. "We need to accept risk and move forward."

NASA has a longstanding requirement that commercial crew systems meet certain statistical safety benchmarks before ferrying astronauts. The agency has established that risk standard as no greater than one possible fatal accident in 270 flights. Although it still seems perilous, the standard is a reflection of the technical hurdles confronting the contractors. The standard is more than four times safer than the space shuttle fleet that was retired in 2011 under budgetary strains and safety concerns.

But NASA officials and the agency's top independent safety watchdogs have repeatedly said it may be difficult to precisely comply with the new standard, partly because of radiation exposure levels during typical trips to the space station and six-month stints for astronauts in orbit.

Even if the agency opts for some contingency plans, Mr. Gerstenmaier and his colleagues may have to issue certain safety waivers before commercial crew capsules can begin making regular trips.

Write to Andy Pasztor at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:46a GRAPEVINE : Boeing is silent on South Carolina bonuses, crows about West Coast p..
04:10a BOEING : NASA Prepares to Launch Plan B if Commercial Space Taxis Stall
01:52a BOEING : sells twin Tukwila office buildings
02/09 BOEING : NASA Prepares to Launch Plan B if Commercial Space Taxis Stall -- Updat..
02/09 BOEING : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Florida (Feb. 9)
02/09 CTT : Announces First Cair™ VIP Order for BBJ MAX 8
02/09 BOEING : 1560-01-408-1496; skin, aircraft
02/09 BOEING : NASA Prepares to Launch Plan B if Commercial Space Taxis Stall
02/09 BOEING : Lufthansa Technik Shenzhen Builds Up Capability
02/09 Indian navy, air force fighter jet contests to heat up in 2019 - executives
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/09 Saving Your TAIL When SPY Swoons
02/09 Boeing studying potential for just one pilot in plane cockpit
02/09 Aircraft makers still optimistic despite lack of orders at Singapore Airshow
02/09 Performance Of Dow Stocks In Swoon
02/09 Baby Boeing Rolled Out
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 96 970 M
EBIT 2018 11 156 M
Net income 2018 9 392 M
Debt 2018 1 276 M
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 21,33
P/E ratio 2019 18,13
EV / Sales 2018 2,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
Capitalization 198 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 385 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Ted Colbert Chief Information Officer
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)11.78%198 226
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.45%101 802
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.59%97 897
AIRBUS SE0.65%79 275
GENERAL DYNAMICS5.65%63 329
RAYTHEON8.77%59 124
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.