Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
03/16 09:00:34 pm
330.47 USD   +0.15%
Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director

03/16/2018 | 09:52pm CET

By Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. said Dave Calhoun would succeed its veteran lead director, as the aerospace giant navigates a deal with Embraer SA and maps out its production plans for the next decade.

Ken Duberstein, who turns 74 next month and has been a Boeing director since 1997, will hand over leadership of the board to Mr. Calhoun, a senior managing director at Blackstone Group who has been on the board since 2009. Mr. Duberstein, a former chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan, will be nominated to serve on the 17-member board for another year.

Boeing is pursuing a deal with with Brazilian planemaker Embraer and weighing the launch of an all-new twin-aisle jetliner that would enter service in the middle of the next decade. But talks with Embraer have stumbled on resistance from some Brazilian officials to Boeing taking control of the company's defense arm. Boeing said it remains interested in Embraer but could walk away if it can't secure the right terms.

Boeing is also in talks with more than 50 airlines and leasing companies about a family of new jets that would seat between 230 and 250 passengers. Carriers are pressing Boeing on the price and final specifications of a new plane. A final decision on whether to proceed is expected this year.

Boeing also revealed in its annual proxy on Friday that Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg received $18.45 million in total compensation last year, a 22% increase from 2016. That included $1.7 million in salary and $8.4 million in incentive payments.

The company's shares climbed 89% in 2017 and Boeing's market value surpassed General Electric Co. to make Boeing the largest U.S. manufacturing company and the biggest on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, accounting for almost 10% of the benchmark.

Boeing reported record operating profits last year and delivered 763 commercial jets, an all-time high. Shares have also been bolstered by one of the largest corporate share buyback programs.

Major U.S. aerospace shares climbed 70% last year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 50 percentage points, though this fell to 13% excluding Boeing, according to Vertical Research Partners.

Write to Doug Cameron at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.29% 24946.51 Delayed Quote.0.62%
EMBRAER -0.11% 20.78 End-of-day quote.4.10%
NASDAQ 100 -0.16% 7019.9489 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.00% 7481.9884 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 0.16% 2751.86 Real-time Quote.3.43%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 002 M
EBIT 2018 11 198 M
Net income 2018 9 392 M
Debt 2018 1 081 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 21,15
P/E ratio 2019 17,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Ted Colbert Chief Information Officer
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)11.99%194 355
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.58%104 091
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.79%95 226
AIRBUS SE16.67%91 694
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.97%66 320
RAYTHEON10.89%60 765
