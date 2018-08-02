Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/01 10:01:04 pm
352.76 USD   -0.99%
08:23aBOEING : Rolls-Royce sees 2018 results at upper end of guidance
RE
08/01BOEING : to Establish New Aerospace & Autonomy Center
PR
08/01EUROPEAN PLANE : Iran official
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boeing : Rolls-Royce sees 2018 results at upper end of guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:23am CEST
FILE PHOTO: View of one of two Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines of Boeing 787 Dreamliner during media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) - British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said that its 2018 results would come in at the upper half of its guidance range, after its civil aerospace and power systems businesses posted a stronger than expected first-half performance.

The upgrade to guidance comes despite the company being under pressure to fix problems with its Trent 1000 engine which powers the Boeing 787. A parts durability issue has grounded planes resulting in Rolls facing extra costs.

Rolls said in its half-year report on Thursday that it would be recognising an exceptional charge of 554 million pounds in respect of the Trent 1000 issues for the period to 2022.

For the full-year, Rolls said in February that its free cash flow will come in at about 450 million pounds, give or take 100 million pounds. It said on Thursday that this figure was now expected to be at the upper half of guidance.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.99% 352.76 Delayed Quote.19.62%
ROLLS-ROYCE -0.32% 987.8 Delayed Quote.16.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:23aBOEING : Rolls-Royce sees 2018 results at upper end of guidance
RE
08/01BOEING : 1615, adapter, drive for the CH-47 helicopter
AQ
08/01QUICKSTEP : eyes JSF boost for 2019
AQ
08/01BOEING : to Establish New Aerospace & Autonomy Center
PR
08/01EUROPEAN PLANE MAKERS TO HAVE "TOUGH : Iran official
AQ
08/01BOEING : Iran says it seeks to save contracts with Airbus, Boeing, ATR
AQ
07/31BOEING : Israel Air Force looking to buy Boeing refueling jets
AQ
07/31BOEING : Senate Publishes Executive Communications 6100 to 6126 From Executive B..
AQ
07/31BOEING : Embraer falls to $126.5 million loss on fewer deliveries, defense
RE
07/31BOEING : Brazil's Embraer to fight bid by leftist lawmakers to halt Boeing talks
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01July ChartBook - Trend Indicators And Relative Performance And Top Momentum E.. 
08/01Boeing doubles down on autonomous flight 
07/31Caterpillar +3% despite Barclays downgrade, as industrials rally 
07/31BOJ Sticks To Crisis-Era Stimulus (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : BOJ Sticks To Crisis-Era Stimulus 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 615 M
EBIT 2018 11 406 M
Net income 2018 9 724 M
Debt 2018 2 390 M
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 21,49
P/E ratio 2019 18,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 404 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)19.62%207 574
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.75%106 488
AIRBUS SE28.43%97 084
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.21%91 401
GENERAL DYNAMICS-3.66%58 296
RAYTHEON5.06%55 563
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.