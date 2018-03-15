Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 09:54:16 pm
330.305 USD   +0.01%
10:47pBOEING : SpaceX and United Launch Alliance Split $640 Million In Pen..
DJ
07:01pBOEING : Stock Continues to Lag on Thursday
AQ
05:24pGreece's Aegean Airlines lifts profit, raises dividend
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Boeing : SpaceX and United Launch Alliance Split $640 Million In Pentagon Rocket Contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 10:47pm CET

By Andy Pasztor

Seeking to maintain a pair of satellite-launch providers, the Air Force basically split $640 million in contracts between Elon Musk's low-cost SpaceX and a Boeing Co.- Lockheed Martin Corp. joint venture with higher prices but a long military legacy.

Wednesday's announcement, implementing the Pentagon's previously announced procurement policies, said the awards were part of continuing efforts to reduce costs "while maintaining assured access to space with two or more launch providers."

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the formal name of Mr. Musk's company, won a $290 million fixed-price contract to launch three Global Positioning System Satellites into orbit on Falcon 9 rockets by the end of 2020. The closely held Southern California company previously was awarded two other GPS launches.

United Launch Alliance, the joint venture that historically enjoyed a virtual monopoly boosting large U.S. military or spy satellites into space, was awarded a $351 million deal for two launches of Air Force spacecraft on workhorse Atlas V rockets. Based on Air Force numbers, those launches will cost roughly $170 million apiece, or more than $70 million above SpaceX prices.

SpaceX is a scrappy upstart that has used low prices, reusable boosters and aggressive marketing efforts to snare business from rivals around the globe, particularly United Launch Alliance.

The joint venture is developing a lower-cost family of rockets to compete more effectively, but those aren't expected to begin routine flights for at least three or four years.

Until then, Pentagon brass and Congress effectively have agreed to support transition policies that will allocate launches to both contractors.In its announcement, the Air Force emphasized the contracts were competitively awarded but are intended to "strike a balance between meeting operational needs and lowering launch costs."

"SpaceX is pleased with the Air Force's decision to select us for all five of the GPS [launches] competed to date," said Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer.

Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance, told reporters Tuesday that development of its next-generation rocket, called Vulcan, is on track and some of the venture's biggest subcontractors have agreed to invest in developing essential technology.

Mr. Bruno said the venture currently doesn't have any contracts to launch commercial satellites, but aims to build up that portion of its business over the next five or so years to increase launch tempo and thereby reduce prices for all customers. But that may be a steep challenge, according to many industry experts. At this point, Mr. Bruno's team is launching about half as many rockets annually as SpaceX, which forecasts continued sharp increases in the number of launches in coming years.

In a Thursday interview reacting to the awards, Mr. Bruno said the outcome once again demonstrated the Pentagon's trust in giving United Launch Alliance missions that are more difficult and sensitive than those won by its rival. So far, he said, Air Force officials "have yet to be willing to trust them with the [type of] missions we won."

Testifying before a House appropriations defense subcommittee Wednesday, the Air Force's top civilian and uniformed leaders reiterated the Pentagon's commitment to eventually end up with at least two viable launch providers able to compete long-term for national security payloads.

But without referring to SpaceX by name, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson also told the panel the global launch business has been transformed in recent years. "The cost of launch is plummeting" and commercial space ventures now "have multiple choices" to blast spacecraft beyond the atmosphere. "We're coming to a point," she said, that low-cost launchers are "enabling business plans to close in space that never were possible before."

Write to Andy Pasztor at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.47% 333.23 Delayed Quote.3.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:47pBOEING : SpaceX and United Launch Alliance Split $640 Million In Pentagon Rocket..
DJ
07:01pBOEING : Stock Continues to Lag on Thursday
AQ
05:24pGreece's Aegean Airlines lifts profit, raises dividend
RE
04:38pBOEING : Hub, Rotary Wing Hea (05A)
AQ
03:01pBOEING : HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for U..
PR
07:48aBOEING : SpaceX, Big Rival Share Rocket Job -- WSJ
DJ
04:41aBOEING : SpaceX and United Launch Alliance Split $640 Million In Pentagon Rocket..
DJ
03:37aBOEING : Trump pitches benefits of his tax cuts in Boeing appearance
AQ
03:31aBOEING : Trump's booming economy has neglected wage growth
AQ
12:53aBOEING'S 737 HITS HISTORIC MILESTONE : 10,000 planes
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:12pSpaceX, Boeing-Lockheed JV win $650M in new Air Force launch contracts 
02:23pBoeing down again en route to worst week in two years 
08:09aUnilever Leaves The U.K. (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:38aIndia eyes Super Hornet for Air Force 
07:00aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Unilever Abandons U.K. Headquarters 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 002 M
EBIT 2018 11 198 M
Net income 2018 9 392 M
Debt 2018 1 081 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 21,17
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Ted Colbert Chief Information Officer
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)11.99%194 355
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.58%104 091
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.31%95 226
AIRBUS SE14.76%91 694
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.97%66 320
RAYTHEON10.89%60 765
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.