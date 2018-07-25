Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boeing : refueling tanker woes obscure profit beat, shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:24pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Boeing is seen on a trade pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain

(Reuters) - Boeing Co on Wednesday posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue but shares dropped as much as 3.6 percent after it reported $426 million in higher costs on its long-delayed KC-46 aerial refueling tanker program.

Analysts worry that the world's largest planemaker's exposure to an escalating trade fight between Washington and Beijing as well as mounting costs on the tanker program will slow Boeing shares, up more than 21 percent year to date.

"The KC-46 has returned to again haunt Boeing's results," Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard said in a research note.

"Management has previously expressed confidence that there would be no more tanker charges, and yet they keep coming," Stallard said, adding that the higher tanker costs came with unchanged earnings and cash flow forecasts.

Chicago-based Boeing said the KC-46 program cost an additional $426 million before taxes in the quarter as the company worked through test delays and production changes to eight aircraft in various stages of production.

Boeing has amassed roughly $3 billion in costs on the program, a derivative of its 767 commercial aircraft, as it works to deliver tankers to the Air Force in October - more than two years behind schedule.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg told analysts on a post-earnings conference call that plans to complete manufacturing on the tankers was "clear, and firmed up."

Muilenburg also said he was not surprised by the unusually high number of plane orders announced during last week's Farnborough Airshow with unnamed buyers. Rival Airbus said the firms did not want to be identified due to jitters about appearing to side with the United States or other economic powers amid heated trade rhetoric.

"I don't find it (the anonymity) surprising one way or the other," Muilenburg said, adding that Chinese demand for Boeing aircraft extends far beyond a single air show.

"As we think about the China-U.S trade relationships, aerospace is something that is good for both countries," Muilenburg said. "It creates growth capacity in China. It's helping to grow their economy. It's growing jobs in China. And as China grows, it's growing jobs in the U.S."

Despite the KC-46 problems, Boeing beat expectations on quarterly profit. Core earnings, which exclude some pension costs, were $3.33 per share, while the average analyst estimate was $3.26, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall revenue rose 5 percent to $24.26 billion, also topping estimates, while commercial aircraft deliveries increased by 6 percent to 194 aircraft. Boeing booked 239 net orders during the quarter, including 91 wide-body jets.

For the full year, the company expects total revenue of $97 billion to $99 billion, compared with its previous estimate of $96 billion to $98 billion.

Boeing also forecast a 2018 operating margin of 10 percent to 10.5 percent in its defense business, down from its previous outlook of roughly 11 percent, and did not change its 2018 core earnings outlook of $14.30 to $14.50 per share.

Wall Street has estimated $14.56 per share.

The stock was down 2.6 percent to $349.11 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Additional reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Ankit Ajmera and Eric M. Johnson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.02% 104.9 Real-time Quote.27.69%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.00% 351.125 Delayed Quote.21.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08:37pBOEING : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Missouri (July 25)
AQ
08:24pBOEING : refueling tanker woes obscure profit beat, shares fall
RE
08:04pBOEING : refueling tanker woes obscure profit beat, shares fall
RE
07:02pBOEING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05:29pBOEING : Etihad Airways to deploy 787 on Rabat route
AQ
02:27pBoeing Boosts Revenue Guidance, Maintains Delivery Outlook
DJ
02:14pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Selected by Cathay Pacific Group to Improve Fleet Reli..
AQ
01:50pBOEING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
01:49pBOEING : 2Q profit and revenue top estimates
AQ
01:31pBOEING : Reports Strong Second-Quarter; Generated Robust Cash; Raises Revenue Gu..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:37aThe Boeing Company 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07:59aBoeing -3% sticking to EPS forecast 
07:32aBoeing beats by $0.06, beats on revenue 
05:40aEmbraer Blew The Airbus A220 Away? 
07/24Another Boeing blowout quarter possible but not likely, Melius analyst says 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 985 M
EBIT 2018 11 443 M
Net income 2018 9 761 M
Debt 2018 2 136 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,63
P/E ratio 2019 19,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 206 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 399 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.48%205 808
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.41%103 504
AIRBUS SE27.69%95 643
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.47%90 893
GENERAL DYNAMICS-3.29%57 396
RAYTHEON4.87%56 505
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.