Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Boeing : studying options for further boost to 737 production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:04pm CET
Boeing logo at their headquarters in Chicago

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co is studying its options for further increases in production of its medium-haul 737 jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Kevin McAllister said on Tuesday.

"This airplane is in demand, so we are always studying our options," McAllister told reporters when asked at a 737 delivery ceremony whether Boeing was considering an increase in 737 output.

McAllister was speaking at a ceremony to mark the delivery of the 10,000th 737, the world's most-sold commercial airplane.

Airbus's rival A320neo has outsold the 737 MAX since the transatlantic rivals upgraded their best-selling planes with new engines in recent years.

Both companies use the popular models to fund other developments, and both have begun preparing suppliers and investors for possible increases in production beyond their 2019 targets of 57 jets a month for Boeing's 737 and 60 for Airbus's A320 family.

A Boeing executive said in February the U.S. planemaker was seeing upward pressure in production rates. Airbus said last month it was considering raising output to 70 a month.

McAllister said the supply chain would have to be able to accommodate further production increases "in its totality" before Boeing took a decision on whether to increase output.

He said Boeing was still pondering whether to launch a new 220-270-seat mid-market jet, but had not made any decision.

Watched by hundreds of employees at the Renton plant outside Seattle, Boeing handed its 10,000th 737 - an upgraded 737 MAX 8 model - to its largest customer, Southwest Airlines.

"My advice is hang around, we have got more coming," McAllister told employees, noting demand for the jet which has flown 23 billion people since entering service in 1968.

Employee David Knowlen, 74, witnessed the first 737 roll out of a hangar once used to build B-17 bombers near downtown Seattle more than 50 years ago, when Boeing's upcoming 747 and the supersonic Anglo-French Concorde were making headlines.

Since then, it is the small narrowbody jets like the 737 that have dominated aviation's spectacular growth.

"The company was smaller then. Everyone's view was that in 10 years everyone would be flying supersonic," he told Reuters.

(Reporting Tim Hepher in Seattle; Editing by Peter Henderson, Bernadette Baum and Susan Thomas)

By Tim Hepher

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), Southwest Airlines
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:04pBOEING : studying options for further boost to 737 production
RE
07:32pBOEING : Recognized by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for 10,000th 737
PR
05:53pBOEING : Engineering Services for CH-47 Aircraft
AQ
05:50pNSN : 1660-01-173-5425; Part Number: 50-1532-6
AQ
04:01pBOEING : Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merr..
PR
12:30pNew Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up
RE
03/12BOEING : Sens. Durbin, Duckworth nominate Madison County Board member for U.S. M..
AQ
03/12BOEING : 16-- The repair of NSN 7R 5985011176839, NSN 7R 5960011204893, NSN 7R 5..
AQ
03/12BOEING : 16-- receptacle assembly
AQ
03/12BOEING : 16-- The repair of NSN 7R 5985011176839, NSN 7R 5960011204893, NSN 7R 5..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:34pBoeing exec hints at possible boost to 737 production 
02:18pALTRIA GROUP : Cash Cow With An Inelastic Product 
08:00aUp To 12.3% Yields - Why Invest In This High Yield Asset Class 
03:43aWhy Boeing And Airbus Might Outperform 
03/12LOCKHEED MARTIN : The Sky Is The Limit 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 002 M
EBIT 2018 11 198 M
Net income 2018 9 392 M
Debt 2018 1 286 M
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 22,72
P/E ratio 2019 19,32
EV / Sales 2018 2,16x
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Ted Colbert Chief Information Officer
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.71%208 632
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.10%107 226
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION6.06%97 234
AIRBUS SE15.51%91 550
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.42%68 280
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION12.32%60 868
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.