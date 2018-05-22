Boeing technicians in South Carolina to vote on unionization: WSJ

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that 178 technicians at the Boeing facility, which produces the 787 Dreamliner jets in North Charleston, can vote to join the International Association of Machinists union.

The workers are set to vote on May 31.

The move comes more than a year after 74 percent of the about 2,800 hourly sta

ff at Boeing's South Carolina plant voted against https://reut.rs/2x3ah8s joining a union.

South Carolina, which had the lowest proportion of union workers at 2.6 percent in 2017, is among the U.S. states that bar unions from requiring workers to join up as a condition of employment.

"Boeing is disappointed in this decision and will appeal the ruling," the company said in a statement.

"Our position on this issue has not changed: we strongly believe that this micro-unit is prohibited under federal labor law and is not in the best interests of our teammates, our site or our community," Boeing said.

The National Labor Relations Board was not immediately available for comment.

