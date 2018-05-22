Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
05/21 10:00:15 pm
363.92 USD   +3.61%
Boeing technicians in South Carolina to vote on unionization: WSJ

05/22/2018 | 03:10am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Boeing's logo is seen during the Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Some Boeing Co workers at the planemaker's factory in South Carolina will vote on union representation later this month, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2xav6Px on Monday, citing U.S. labor regulators.

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that 178 technicians at the Boeing facility, which produces the 787 Dreamliner jets in North Charleston, can vote to join the International Association of Machinists union.

The workers are set to vote on May 31.

The move comes more than a year after 74 percent of the about 2,800 hourly sta
ff at Boeing's South Carolina plant voted against https://reut.rs/2x3ah8s joining a union.

South Carolina, which had the lowest proportion of union workers at 2.6 percent in 2017, is among the U.S. states that bar unions from requiring workers to join up as a condition of employment.

"Boeing is disappointed in this decision and will appeal the ruling," the company said in a statement.

"Our position on this issue has not changed: we strongly believe that this micro-unit is prohibited under federal labor law and is not in the best interests of our teammates, our site or our community," Boeing said.

The National Labor Relations Board was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 847 M
EBIT 2018 11 521 M
Net income 2018 9 819 M
Debt 2018 2 043 M
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 21,20
P/E ratio 2019 18,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 396 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)19.10%200 489
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.87%99 695
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.20%91 489
AIRBUS SE18.05%89 629
RAYTHEON12.12%60 501
GENERAL DYNAMICS-0.83%59 929
