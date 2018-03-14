Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/14 09:59:14 pm
332.71 USD   -1.76%
09:49pGlobal political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
09:49pGlobal political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
09:44pGlobal political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
03/14/2018 | 09:49pm CET
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Simmering political tensions roiled stocks and bonds across the globe on Wednesday, with U.S. yield curves continuing to flatten and stock markets closing in the red as industrial companies took a beating.

Despite strong economic data out of China and the United States this week, markets struggled to shake a hangover from news that U.S. President Donald Trump was looking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports.

On Wednesday, a White House spokeswoman said the Trump administration is pressing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $100 billion.

Trump also spooked investors on Tuesday by firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was viewed as a supporter of free trade.

"There's trade war talk going on," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. "We saw people taking profit amidst the uncertainty."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 248.91 points, or 1 percent, to end at 24,758.12, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 15.83 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,749.48 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 14.20 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,496.81.

Additionally on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would retaliate after 23 of its diplomats were expelled by British Prime Minister Theresa May over a chemical attack on a former Russian double agent in England that May blamed on Moscow.

That helped continue a trend of flattening yield curves on U.S. government bonds, with the spread between two- and 10-year Treasury yields down 3.2 basis points to 55.3 basis points.

The spread between five- and 30-year yields was down 3.8 basis points to 44.4 basis points.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> last rose 9/32 in price to yield 2.817 percent, from 2.848 percent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> last rose 28/32 in price to yield 3.056 percent, from 3.101 percent Tuesday.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield <DE10YT=RR> fell to a 1-1/2-month low on the trade war fears, while Italian borrowing costs rose after right-wing leader and aspiring prime minister Matteo Salvini reiterated his party's view that the euro was a flawed currency.

Salvini also said he was open to forming any sort of coalition government as long as it did not include the Democratic Party.

His comments, along with the ongoing trade war concerns, sent European stocks slightly into the red despite a banner day for Adidas and a strong showing for mining stocks.

Adidas, the German sports fashion company, gained more than 11 percent on Wednesday after announcing a share buyback of up to 3 billion euros.

Yet the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> lost 0.14 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.46 percent.

Wall Street's losses were driven largely by plunges at industrial companies like Boeing, which tumbled 2.5 percent, leading losers on the Dow.

That was despite encouraging economic news that had spurred the U.S. indexes to open higher on Wednesday morning.

China reported industrial output expanding at a surprisingly faster pace at the start of the year. Fixed asset investment also beat forecasts, while retail sales improved.

Political uncertainty outweighed that, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "Given the rearrangement that [Trump] has made to his cabinet ... it's being read as a lot more protectionist now than it was two weeks ago."

Emerging market stocks <.MSCIEF>, meanwhile, lost 0.42 percent.

Oil prices were choppy, up slightly in the afternoon after losing ground through the morning.

U.S. crude <CLcv1> rose 0.35 percent to $60.92 per barrel and Brent <LCOcv1> was last at $64.84, up 0.31 percent.

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.1 percent, with the euro <EUR=> down 0.18 percent to $1.2367.

(Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Kate Duguid and April Joyner; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)

By Nick Brown
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.00% 24758.12 Delayed Quote.1.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7040.9809 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 7496.8108 Delayed Quote.9.52%
S&P 500 -0.57% 2749.48 Real-time Quote.4.09%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.06% 89.71 End-of-day quote.-2.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
09:49pGlobal political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
09:49pGlobal political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
09:44pGlobal political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
08:27pBOEING : GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays
RE
04:47pBOEING : ICU II Production
AQ
04:01pBOEING : Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment
PR
01:43pBOEING : Recognized by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for 10,000th 737; World's best-sel..
AQ
03:34aBOEING : Who better than Boeing to host President Trump in St. Louis?
AQ
01:47aBOEING : ‘Qatar key market for Boeing’
AQ
12:52aBOEING'S 737 HITS HISTORIC MILESTONE : 10,000 planes produced
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:16pBoeing, Spirit AeroSystems selloff overdone, J.P. Morgan says 
11:35aBoeing seen as prime target in China trade war, slumps for third straight day 
08:53aAirbus A380 And A320 Share Order Inflow 
07:42aDon't Invest Based On Trump's Tweets - Cramer's Mad Money (3/13/18) 
07:10aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest Bite In The Grocery Wars 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 002 M
EBIT 2018 11 198 M
Net income 2018 9 392 M
Debt 2018 1 286 M
Yield 2018 1,94%
P/E ratio 2018 22,06
P/E ratio 2019 18,75
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 203 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Ted Colbert Chief Information Officer
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.71%202 552
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.08%104 091
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.75%95 124
AIRBUS SE15.25%92 045
GENERAL DYNAMICS13.03%66 320
RAYTHEON12.12%60 598
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.