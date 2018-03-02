Log in
U.S. holds 'frank' talks on trade with Chinese envoy: White House official

03/02/2018 | 01:31am CET
FILE PHOTO: Liu He, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), attends a signing ceremony in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration held "frank and constructive" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, Liu He, on Thursday, a White House official said, the same day U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum in a veiled threat to China.

"We underscored the importance of achieving balance and reciprocity in the economic relationship," the official said of the meeting between Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "We discussed ways to ensure fair and reciprocal trade."

On Wednesday, Liu He met with top U.S. business executives from companies including Boeing, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and Chubb as part of his trip to the United States for trade talks.

Trump's announcement on tariffs raised the prospect of retaliation from Beijing amid fears it could spark a trade war. Trump said the duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum would be formally announced next week.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom; Writing by Mohammad Zargham and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK -2.52% 535.58 Delayed Quote.5.03%
CHUBB LTD -1.49% 139.81 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -2.34% 256.78 Delayed Quote.3.21%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -1.79% 113.43 Delayed Quote.7.52%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 97 002 M
EBIT 2018 11 198 M
Net income 2018 9 392 M
Debt 2018 1 286 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 23,22
P/E ratio 2019 19,74
EV / Sales 2018 2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | BA | US0970231058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 387 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Ted Colbert Chief Information Officer
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)23.64%213 157
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.71%107 762
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.78%100 647
AIRBUS SE18.22%92 866
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.20%66 053
RAYTHEON16.18%62 753
