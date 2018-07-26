BofI : Federal Bank Announces Renewal of H&R Block®-Branded Refund Advance Product for 2019 Tax Season

BofI Federal Bank ("BofI"), the nationwide banking subsidiary of BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI), has renewed its agreement with H&R Block to be the exclusive provider of interest-free Refund Advance loans to their customers during the 2019 tax season.

BofI will originate and fund all of H&R Block’s interest-free Refund Advance loans to tax preparation clients for the 2019 tax season. BofI will perform the credit underwriting, loan origination, funding, and loan servicing associated with the interest-free Refund Advance loan in the upcoming tax season and receive fees from H&R Block for providing those services. This will be the second year that BofI will be the exclusive provider of interest-free Refund Advance loans to H&R Block’s customers.

About BofI Holding, Inc. and BofI Federal Bank

BofI Holding, Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. With approximately $10 billion in assets, BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. BofI Holding, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BOFI” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, and the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index. For more information on BofI Federal Bank, please visit bofifederalbank.com.

