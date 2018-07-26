BofI : Federal Bank Announces Renewal of H&R Block®-Branded Refund Advance Product for 2019 Tax Season

BofI Federal Bank ("BofI"), the nationwide banking subsidiary of BofI
Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOFI), has renewed its agreement with H&R Block
to be the exclusive provider of interest-free Refund Advance loans to
their customers during the 2019 tax season.
BofI will originate and fund all of H&R Block’s interest-free Refund
Advance loans to tax preparation clients for the 2019 tax season. BofI
will perform the credit underwriting, loan origination, funding, and
loan servicing associated with the interest-free Refund Advance loan in
the upcoming tax season and receive fees from H&R Block for providing
those services. This will be the second year that BofI will be the
exclusive provider of interest-free Refund Advance loans to H&R Block’s
customers.
About BofI Holding, Inc. and BofI Federal Bank
BofI Holding, Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, a
nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily
residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target
sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. With approximately
$10 billion in assets, BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business
banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity
partners. BofI Holding, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ
Global Select Market under the symbol “BOFI” and is a component of the
Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, and the KBW Nasdaq
Financial Technology Index. For more information on BofI Federal Bank,
please visit bofifederalbank.com.
Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties, including without limitation statements
relating to BofI’s financial prospects and other projections of its
performance and asset quality, BofI’s ability to grow and increase its
business, diversify its lending, the outcome and effects of pending
class action litigation filed against the Company, and the anticipated
timing and financial performance of new initiatives. These
forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the views and
assumptions of management regarding future events and performance as of
the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events
could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such
forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties,
including without limitation changes in interest rates, inflation,
government regulation, general economic conditions, conditions in the
real estate markets in which we operate and other factors beyond our
control. These and other risks and uncertainties detailed in BofI’s
periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking
statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement,
and BofI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005991/en/