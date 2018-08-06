Boise Cascade Co : Boise Cascade Co. to Host Earnings Call

Log in
08/06/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE: BCC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-600A9952DE935.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 014 M
EBIT 2018 207 M
Net income 2018 139 M
Debt 2018 220 M
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 12,58
P/E ratio 2019 13,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 1 710 M
Chart BOISE CASCADE CO
Duration : Period :
Boise Cascade Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOISE CASCADE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kevin Corrick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas E. Carlile Chairman
Wayne M. Rancourt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Duane Charles McDougall Independent Director
Christopher J. McGowan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOISE CASCADE CO10.28%1 656
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.5.25%4 641
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION5.56%4 024
NORBORD INC16.78%3 307
CANFOR CORPORATION11.90%2 744
STELLA-JONES INC-10.89%2 401
