BOJANGLES INC (BOJA)
Bojangles Inc : Bojangles', Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/02/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / Bojangles', Inc. (NASDAQ: BOJA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-283E8639E78A1.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 561 M
EBIT 2018 41,8 M
Net income 2018 24,7 M
Debt 2018 92,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,79
P/E ratio 2019 17,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 482 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Randy Kibler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Kussell Non-Executive Chairman
M. John Jordan CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Steven J. Collins Independent Director
Tommy L. Haddock Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOJANGLES INC12.71%482
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.58%72 298
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.72%34 018
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC7.62%29 779
SODEXO-15.84%16 635
DARDEN RESTAURANTS10.95%13 211
